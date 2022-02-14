Events
Love is in the air… and the beer… and the Prosecco
Origins of Valentine’s Day, with a Thai twist, by Barry Daniel
Saint Valentine’s Day is traditionally a time for romance, flowers, candle-lit dinners and the whispering of sweet nothings into the shell-like ear of the object of your affections. But in Phuket there can be other distractions!
History is unclear on whether any of The Beatles had journeyed to Thailand before they wrote their 1964 smash hit with its charmingly quaint lyrics… “Money Can’t Buy Me Love.”
Clearly the lyricist Paul McCartney had never had the pleasure of a wander down Soi Bangla around midnight on almost any evening. Had he done so, he would have witnessed filthy lucre buying love… or something that looked very similar, at all sorts of local entertainment venues along that febrile strip.
In fairness, John Lennon did come to his senses a few years later when he was quoted as saying, “Anyone who says that money can’t buy me love… isn’t shopping in the right places.”
Possibly there’s some confusion between “love” and its close semantic and linguistic bedfellow, “lust” going on here in Phuket. But after a few of the local Chang beers… it’s a case of; “Will you stop nit-picking? Can’t you see she’s irresistibly attracted to me, that’s what it’s all about?”
Traditionally Valentine’s Day honors a series of ‘Valentines’ who were in fact Christian martyrs. One martyr named Valentine in particular was secretly performing marriages around 270 AD at a time when the Roman Emperor Claudius II had enforced a law in which all young men were to remain single so that he could improve the quality and size of his army. This romantic fellow Valentine continued to secretly perform marriage ceremonies, but was eventually apprehended, imprisoned by Claudius and sentenced to death. So, what a romantic sort of guy Claudius was!
Forget about L’Amour, chocolates and flowers… let’s get on with the slaughter.
Once Valentine was put in jail, myth has it that he fell in love with the daughter of his jailer and before he was executed allegedly sent her a letter signed “from your Valentine.”
Probably the most plausible story surrounding St. Valentine is one not focused on Eros (passionate love) but on Agape (Christian love) – Valentine was most likely martyred for refusing to renounce his religion, rather than his hot babe!
There’s little doubt that ‘The Pearl of the Andaman” holds abundant opportunities for St Valentine’s romance, whether on a short term, pecuniary basis, or featuring the more traditional and long-term manifestation of the phenomenon.
While acolytes of the former may flock to Soi Bangla and its abundant fleshpots, the traditionalists can avail themselves of wondrous beachside dinners, bathed in Prosecco and moon glow, in which to plight their devotions… if they can afford the price tab that is.
Local resort and up-market eateries are quick to jump aboard any marketing bandwagon whenever one comes trundling along and there are few better occasions for a male to lose his normal financial sanity than in pursuit of L’Amour.
St Valentine’s is big business in Phuket… no matter how long the commitment is going to last.
Many a male has been so caught up in the romance of Phuket’s tropical island splendor, as to throw all caution to the monsoon winds and actually pop the question at said beachside dinner on February 14th. So beware… Phuket is one place where romance is certainly in the air, as well as the beer and the Prosecco.
In all this moon-gazing perhaps Dorothy Parker’s wise observation is a pertinent last thought. Acerbic as ever, she remarked that the difference between love for romance and love for money is that love for romance costs you a hell of a lot more!
Happy Valentine’s.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Thailand News Today | More fatal crosswalk accidents in Bangkok!
Lombok expects to welcome 64,000 visitors at Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Koh Phi Phi officials say keep sea clean after pregnant shark trapped in hat dies
Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thais to bear children
SC Asset to develop 27 domestic projects in 4 years, targets 100 billion baht in revenue
15 passengers denied entry at Philippines airport over vaccine certificates
Monday Covid Update: 14,900 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s boat show saga – aches and pains for Phuket’s yachting industry
Love is in the air… and the beer… and the Prosecco
Russia’s figure skating sweetheart Kamila Valieva continues Olympic pursuit after interim doping ban
Oil still pollutes Rayong beach, Thai tourist says oil on his body after a swim
Thailand’s tiger and elephant attractions call for support after two years of losses
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022
Two people hit, one killed by motorbikes driving through zebra crossings in Bangkok
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Travellers can register for the Thailand Pass no less than 24 hours before their trip
Anutin says no to easing restrictions, praises Thailand’s handling of pandemic
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Myanmar3 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand3 days ago
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok Travel2 days ago
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
- 360 Reviews9 hours ago
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon