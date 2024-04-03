Celebrate songkran in style with ‘Songkran Splash Away Tropical Edition’ at W Bangkok

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis as W Bangkok presents ‘Songkran Splash Away – Tropical Edition’, an exciting pool party happening on 13 – 14 April 2024, from 3pm to 9pm.

Bringing together the spirit of Songkran with a touch of tropical flair, this two-day event promises an unforgettable experience with fun beats in the city centre, the perfect venue to celebrate Thailand’s most famous festival.

Partnering with Kinntor, a renowned Thai designer fashion brand, ‘Songkran Splash Away – Tropical Edition’ features exclusive patterns designed to capture the essence of Songkran and the tropical vibes. Guests will be transported to a tropical paradise by the pool, complemented by the latest beats from top DJs led by DJ Groove, along with an array of delicious cocktails and much more.

Tickets and table packages for ‘Songkran Splash Away – Tropical Edition’ are now available for purchase at https://megatix.in.th/wbangkoksongkran.

1-DAY PASS

Pre-sale ticket at 790 baht net, buy before 12 April 2023 (Includes one welcome drink)

Regular 1-day pass ticket at 990 baht net (Includes one welcome drink)

2-DAY PASS

Regular 2-day pass ticket at 1,450 baht net (Includes two welcome drinks)

You are encouraged to secure your spot early to avoid missing out on this extraordinary event. Call 02 344 4000 or email ww.wbangkok@whotels.com, W Bangkok’s 24/7 updates, visit Facebook or Website.

