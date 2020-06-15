4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale

THAI PROPERTY EVENT THIS THURSDAY

Real estate experts are sounding the alarm… property prices are starting to drop! And The Thaiger Flash Sale, in conjunction with fazwaz.com is giving you the chance to own your dream home with the biggest discounts ever seen, all in one place for just 24 hours.

The Thaiger Flash Sale, happening this Thursday, June 18, 2020, starts at midday for just 24 hours. It’s the first online property sale where buyers can take advantage of great deals from Thailand’s best developers. If you’re not yet convinced, here’s a summary of the biggest benefits by joining this limited time property sale:

Big discounts

Big discounts and exclusive selections go hand-in-hand in any Flash sale. Fazwaz.com is delivering the same value to homebuyers and investors in Thailand real estate, as it puts all the best properties and marking them with the biggest discounts – all in one place!

Once-in-a-decade opportunity

It’s no stretch of the imagination that these discounts are part of a real estate market cycle that only happens once a decade. It’s a time where the savviest investors buy the best properties at the lowest price possible, making their value margins better than any other time of the decade. This goes to show that the best way to profit of your property investment is not by selling high, but by buying low.

Top-tier developments

Just because these are the biggest discounts ever seen, doesn’t mean they’re your mediocre selections! Fazwaz.com has built a strong relationship with Thailand’s top developers and has partnered with a number of them to deliver their best developments at the best prices exclusively for the duration of the Thaiger Flash Sale.

Refundable reservation fee

Buyers can reserve a property that they like with a refundable reservation fee within 14 days. Fazwaz.com understands that property investments are big commitments, especially in these uncertain times. That’s why buyers, who do not pursue the properties they reserved, can receive a full refund.

Are you ready for the biggest online property sales event in Thailand real estate? Register now at our expo.fazwaz.com