Events
4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale
THAI PROPERTY EVENT THIS THURSDAY
Real estate experts are sounding the alarm… property prices are starting to drop! And The Thaiger Flash Sale, in conjunction with fazwaz.com is giving you the chance to own your dream home with the biggest discounts ever seen, all in one place for just 24 hours.
The Thaiger Flash Sale, happening this Thursday, June 18, 2020, starts at midday for just 24 hours. It’s the first online property sale where buyers can take advantage of great deals from Thailand’s best developers. If you’re not yet convinced, here’s a summary of the biggest benefits by joining this limited time property sale:
Big discounts
Big discounts and exclusive selections go hand-in-hand in any Flash sale. Fazwaz.com is delivering the same value to homebuyers and investors in Thailand real estate, as it puts all the best properties and marking them with the biggest discounts – all in one place!
Once-in-a-decade opportunity
It’s no stretch of the imagination that these discounts are part of a real estate market cycle that only happens once a decade. It’s a time where the savviest investors buy the best properties at the lowest price possible, making their value margins better than any other time of the decade. This goes to show that the best way to profit of your property investment is not by selling high, but by buying low.
Top-tier developments
Just because these are the biggest discounts ever seen, doesn’t mean they’re your mediocre selections! Fazwaz.com has built a strong relationship with Thailand’s top developers and has partnered with a number of them to deliver their best developments at the best prices exclusively for the duration of the Thaiger Flash Sale.
Refundable reservation fee
Buyers can reserve a property that they like with a refundable reservation fee within 14 days. Fazwaz.com understands that property investments are big commitments, especially in these uncertain times. That’s why buyers, who do not pursue the properties they reserved, can receive a full refund.
Are you ready for the biggest online property sales event in Thailand real estate? Register now at our expo.fazwaz.com
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
Events
New Normal for property developers as marketing moves online
PROPERTY EVENT
“The coronavirus pandemic comes at a moment where the Thai real estate market has seen an over-supply coupled with reduced demand since 2019 due to appreciation of the baht and overall economic sentiment.”
Restrictions on movement, a lack of foreigners visiting and inspecting properties, and an economic slowdown are putting pressures on Thailand’s property market. At the same time there is a surplus of quality stock available in excellent locations.
A recent survey by FazWaz shows that nearly 61% of property developers expect that the crisis will last longer than six months, with 16% indicating they believe the pandemic may last more than a year.
“Regionally we’re seeing developers adjusting operations and setting frameworks for disruption,” explained the CEO of FazWaz, Brennan Campbell.
“72% of the developers have re-forecasted their sales revenues, with both internal and external expenses being reduced.”
Online movement
Developers are clearly embracing technology to maintain their branding and consumer engagement. 83% of those questioned agreed that they’re investing in online tools and channels to improve their visibility. With buyers having their movements restricted, they are spending more time at home which leads to the opportunity for recreational real estate shopping.
To accommodate both buyers and sellers, FazWaz will launch its Flash Thursday Online Property Sale on June 18, in conjunction with The Thaiger. There will be real deals to be had on select developments around Thailand.
“The sales event will be one of Thailand’s biggest online discount hub, offering exclusive reductions and buyer incentives not available to the public before.”
Covid-era environment
Covid-19 can be viewed as “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, especially in the Bangkok market. For years, the property market has overflowed with unnecessary supply, paired with marketing strategies to attract speculators into a non-existent buy-to-let environment.
The coronavirus pandemic comes at a moment where the Thai real estate market has seen an over-supply coupled with reduced demand since 2019 due to appreciation of the baht and overall economic sentiment.
Marciano Birjmohun, Director BD at FazWaz says it’s not viable for developers to maintain the same price points with no uptake, and the post-Covid situation will have repercussions for the sales cycle for years to come.
“This is definitely going to change the traditional way of doing business – a new normal of doing business is on the horizon after the pandemic.”
You can register FREE for the upcoming event HERE.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Entertainment
Bangkok’s legendary Scala cinema is closing
Bangkok’s venerable Scala cinema announced yesterday that it will stop its movie showing operations and let other businesses rent the venue for their activities or special screenings until the end of 2020, when its land contract expires. Scala, located in Pathumwan district, is the last standalone movie theatre in Bangkok.
The 1,000 seat cinema was built in 1969 and named after Milan’s Teatro alla Scala. It’s owned by Apex Group, which used to operate 3 other standalone cinemas in Bangkok: Sala Chalermthai Theatre, which was demolished in 1989; Siam Theatre, which shut down in 2010 after being damaged in a fire, and Lido Multiplex, which closed down in 2018 when its contract expired.
Scala had earlier announced that it would close temporarily, from March 18 until May 31, in line with the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among the businesses that were ordered shut were movie theatres, restaurants, massage parlours, fitness centres and others. The restriction was lifted for several businesses, including movie theatres, on June 1, but sadly the Scala is bringing down the curtain on half a century Bangkok’s cinema history.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
The death of black American George Floyd at the hands of police burgeoned into a storm of protests reaching across the globe; one that will reach Bangkok this weekend. The vast majority of demonstrations over the past 8 days in the US have been peaceful, but some have turned violent and curfews have been imposed after looting in a number of US cities. “Justice for George Floyd (Peacefully Paying Our Respects),” a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, is expected to be held Sunday from 1pm-3pm at a location to be confirmed.
Attendees are encouraged by the event’s organisers to wear black, wear masks, bring signs and practice social distancing. The event was announced Tuesday, and more than 800 people have so far expressed interest. Reached for comment this afternoon, organisers said the event is more likely be held “virtually”. Public assembly is currently banned in Thailand under the Emergency Decree enacted to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Thailand, which has its own history of police brutality, denied using using that decree last month as a pretext to quash an anti-government rally.
New charges have been announced against all of the sacked US police officers present at George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minneota. The charge against the officer who held his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, has been elevated to second degree murder. 3 other officers, previously uncharged, now face counts of aiding and abetting murder.
SOURCES: Coconuts Bangkok | BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased
Long tailbacks in central Thailand following 10 car pile up
Court adds “drive through” for filing complaint and documents
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Fears over “second wave” as China reports new outbreak in Beijing suburb
4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale
Borders start to reopen in Europe but restrictions on free travel remain
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Songkhla teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing his mother
Phase 3 easing generated 200 billion baht into Thai economy
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 14)
Tourist attractions get ready for tomorrow’s Phase 4 easing
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- Bangkok3 days ago
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
- Crime3 days ago
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
- Crime2 days ago
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
- Crime4 days ago
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
- Business2 days ago
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday