Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour | The Thaiger

Environment
Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour
The ‘Monkey Business’ story has drawn a lot of attention following the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ companies about alleged abuse and misuse of trained macaque monkeys to pick Thai coconuts for commercial purposes.
After a week of articles, videos and debate about the relative merits of using monkeys to pick coconuts, the Thai Agriculture Minister formerly invited international delegates to come and inspect the situation and “see for themselves”. But they’re not going to a monkey training farm or an older style ‘family’ farm that still uses monkeys to pick coconuts.
Diplomats from European embassies in Bangkok are heading to southern Thailand where they will visit coconut plantations of specially bred short-stemmed coconut trees. They won’t find any monkeys there. More evolved primates do the picking of the coconuts in the plantations that the Thai government are taking the delegation.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset says the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Commerce are taking the European diplomats and media to visit coconut plantations in Surat Thani to witness the human picking of coconuts using specially designed from the coconut trees. The hybrid dwarf varieties grow up to 3 metres in height in comparison with the original taller coconut tree which can grow 20-30 metres in height.
PETA was complaining that the industry was still centred around monkeys being specially trained to pick up to 1,000 coconuts per day. They claimed the methods used to train the monkeys were ‘abusive’ and that the monkeys were over-worked and not treated well. The animal rights group lobbied for retailers of Thai coconut products to boycott coconuts and coconut milk manufactured in Thailand.
Thailand’s deputy agriculture minister says that the country’s coconut processing and export entirely depends on huge volumes of coconut fruit picked by humans from short coconut trees and not on a tiny amount of coconut fruit picked by monkeys from relatively tall coconut trees.
Supermarkets and retail stores in the UK and other European states have banned Thai coconut milk and coconut water in the wake of allegations raised by PETA, that monkeys had been abused into picking coconut fruit in the kingdom.
A representative from the regional PETA office sent The Thaiger this response to the stories this morning…
Dear Editor,
Re: “Government defends ‘monkey business’ after PETA call for boycott on Thai coconut products”
When government officials go to great lengths to deflect and deny the documented cruelty inherent in forcing primates to harvest coconuts, the public wonders why. Kind people aren’t buying all the disingenuous dismissals.
Denouncing cruelty to animals is not disrespecting racial and cultural diversity. PETA has long campaigned against entrenched “norms” like foie gras, bullfighting, and the dairy industry. PETA speaks out against all exploitation and abuse of animals, wherever it occurs.
Race doesn’t have anything to do with stealing monkeys from their homes and families, chaining and caging them, and forcing them into servitude. Proponents of such acts are clinging to something that needs to end now.
Sincerely,
Nirali Shah
Senior Campaigner
PETA
SOURCE: Xinhua
Economy
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
Beleaguered national flag carrier Thai Airways has created a so-called “survival team” to work out a business plan to support its debt rehabilitation, according to a source at the airline. The company filed for bankruptcy protection on May 19.
The survival team is tasked with producing a business plan, effective through October 31. The airline’s acting president has ordered the team to get up and running. It represents an integral part of the rehabilitation blueprint the carrier will submit to the Central Bankruptcy Court on August 17, a day before the court will decide whether to admit the airline’s rehab case.
The source says the team will be headed by the airline’s vice president for Petroleum, Corporate Insurance, and Aviation Environment. It will be comprised of 21 members, all executives of various departments of the airline. The team will be advised by the executive vice presidents for commerce, corporate strategy and sustainable development, operations, and the technical department.
Yesterday, the acting executive vice president for commerce admitted tickets on Thai Airways flights have been offered for sale for next month, although no date has been set as to when it will resume scheduled flights and what cities it will fly to. He says it’s normal practice for commercial airlines to prepare marketing plans ahead of time while keeping in mind the economic outlook for a given year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
The company that runs 6 of Thailand’s airports says it wants to work with Thai Airways to ensure airport services can continue while the national carrier goes through a “rehabilitation” process and struggles with the loss of business caused by the Covid-19 crisis. Airports of Thailand president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the AOT board is in talks about a joint venture with the troubled airline to protect operations such as cargo, maintenance, repairs, and ground services at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
“The running of these three units cannot be disrupted, because that would affect the operations of Suvarnabhumi Airport.”
All Thai Airways flights have been grounded since June, with the ailing national carrier embarking on a rehabilitation process. Nitinai says once that process is complete, AOT is willing to let Thai Airways buy back its shares in airport services. A court hearing on August 17 will determine if the airline’s rehabilitation plan can go ahead without opposition. At that point, both parties can enter joint venture talks.
Nation Thailand reports that Thai Airways owes AOT around 3 billion baht. It’s understood 2 billion of that is owed to technicians at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport and has been an ongoing source of disagreement between both companies. Nitinai says his priority right now is not the recovery of this debt, but rather ensuring airport services can continue to run smoothly.
One suggestion included in the national airlines’ rehabilitation plan is to separate business units such as mechanics, catering, products and mailing, to invite private investments for each group.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Events
900 million budget for MotoGP gets Cabinet nod
The Cabinet today gave the green light (pun intended) to the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal to earmark 900 million baht for MotoGP race from 2021-2025. The ministry predicts the races will generate at least 3 billion baht in revenue.
The licences for holding the motorbike races cost the government 100 million baht annually. Authorities paid 300 million for licences acquired between 2018, (when the track opened in the northeastern Buriram province) and 2020, the first of which earned huge praise – and profits.
MotoGP fans were disappointed this year though when, despite earlier assurances, the 2020 race was “postponed indefinitely” due to the Covid-19crisis.
According to the MotoGP website, the Thailand Grand Prix is still been suspended and most tournaments between July and November will be held in Europe.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Trending
