Thailand
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Two gamblers filed complaints to police saying that they were attacked at a casino in Bangkok run by a Chinese man.
One of the gamblers reckons Bangkok has more than 100 gambling dens in the city despite gambling being illegal in Thailand, and that police insist there are zero casinos in the city.
The founder of the non-profit organisation Saimai Survives (สายไหมต้องรอด), Ekkapop Luengprasert, took a male friend and a transwoman gambler to Krok Kram Police Station in Bangkok to file complaints against the gambling den on Ram Indra Road.
Ekkapop said the two gamblers asked for help from the organisation after they were held captive and tortured by a staff of the gaming house. They filed complaints to the police but the gamblers say the police have ignored them.
The transwoman told the media that she had been to the casino four times and won between 10,000 to 100,000 baht each time.
But, the casino accused her of cheating and demanded the money back. The transwoman said a gang from the casino bundled her into a room, tied her arms and legs to a chair, and put the black plastic bag over her head. They also extorted her mobile banking password and transferred 2.5 million baht from her account.
The transwoman said she filed a complaint a month ago but the high-profile police officers ignored her complaint. That is why she asked for help from Saimai Survives.
The male gambler revealed he has been betting for three years and went to various gaming houses in Bangkok, such as Soi Nuan Chan 22, 27, and 36, but the gambling den on Ram Indra Road is the worst.
The man added that the owner of the casino is a Chinese man aged about 50 years old. Many Chinese people went to this casino.
The man also insisted that the casino has been in operation for a long time and that there are over 100 casinos all over Bangkok.
Ekkapop left a message for the Royal Thai Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Krok Kram Police Station. He said…
“What Thai people want to know is the facts about the casino. How can the casino operate? The inspector of police must investigate this issue. It has been a month already, but nothing had been solved. Our organisation isn’t responsible for casino raids, it’s all yours. “
