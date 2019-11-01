Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Environment
Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui
PHOTOS: Khaosod English
A ten year old boy has survived stings from a box jellyfish at Lamai Beach in Koh Samui. The box jellyfish is one of the most toxic creatures in the sea and is a real, if infrequent, danger floating around the Gulf of Thailand. It has the deadliest venoms of all marine invertebrates.
The Russian boy was reportedly stung by the box jellyfish around 8:30 on Wednesday morning while swimming at the popular Lamai Beach.
He was rushed to hospital by an emergency volunteer rescue Foundation, according to local tourism official Krissana Pornhomkoh. Khaosod English report that the boy was released from the hospital last night. Now Krissana is warning other tourists to be on the lookout for the creatures, a virtually impossible task given they float under the surface.
“Box jellyfish can be found on Koh Samui year-round, but are especially rampant from July through October.”
Eight people have been stung and injured by jellyfish on Koh Samui this year, which Krissana said was slightly less than most years.
An emergency responder commented in a news video during the rescue that the box jellyfish’s tentacles that stung the boy were short and small. Even separated from the main bowl-head of the jellyfish, the tentacles can inflict a severe of fatal sting. Several tourists have died from box jellyfish attacks on Thai beaches, including a German man back in 2015.
The jellyfish’s sting is reported to be so painful that victims are known to die of shock or heart failure even before reaching the shore. Marine officials have erected additional jellyfish nets and put up warning signs along Lamai Beach since July. Poles with vinegar for first aid are also placed at intervals throughout the beach.
If stung by a box jellyfish, as distinct from a (Bluebottle), “immediately get out of the water and rinse the area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds and gently remove the tentacles from the skin”.
“Call emergency services. On Koh Samui, dial 1669”.
Portuguese Man 0′ War jellyfish stings are more common along Thailand’s Andaman Coast but are rarely dangerous, although very painful. Box jellyfish are not know to frequent the Andaman coast. Jellyfish don’t ‘attack’ people, people simply swim unwittingly into their tentacles.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Sand dunes exposed as water in Mekong River falls to critical level
PHOTO: AFP
Sand dunes are now being exposed for the first time in a century along many sections of the Mekong River, as water levels fall to a new low milestone of 1.5 metres. Sand dunes can now be seen along many sections, causing problems for fishing vessels and cargo boats trying to travel along the river.
The Bangkok Post reports that insufficient rainfall is leaving many reservoirs in Nakhon Phanom, on the Laos border, at only 20 – 30% of their usual capacity, with the Mekong’s tributaries now running dry.
The chairman of the Nakhon Phanom environmental conservation club, Arthit Phanasoon, says research studies claim the construction of dams in China and Laos are a big part of the problem. He fears the effect that will be had on the water’s ecosystem if fish are unable to migrate upstream to spawn as they normally do each year.
This in turn will have a negative impact on the livelihood of fishermen and farmers along the shores of the Mekong River.
Meanwhile dam owners say they’re not responsible for the water supply problem, HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 rules to avoid an elephant squishing your car
PHOTO: Khaosod English
After the video of a bull elephant sitting on a car whilst it was trying to drive through Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima went viral, officials have come up with 10 rules to follow when confronted by a wild elephant who has an unnatural attraction to your car.
The 35 year old tusked elephant, Duea, was standing beside a car parked on the main road through the park in Pak Chong district on Tuesday. The elephant then started leaning on the car before straddling the rear of the vehicle and lowering its weight. The panicked driver drove away after the car was already damaged.
Park director Kanchit Sarinpawan says that Duea usually likes to come to greet tourists anyway, but he never hurt anyone or any vehicles.
“There were many factors that contributed to this, as we can see in the clip. We can see the drivers were able to drive out, but they may have been too panicked.”
The elephant dented the roof and broke the rear and side windows. The driver and passenger were shaken but not injured.
The following are the 10 rules tourists driving through the park should follow when encountering a wild elephant…
- Stay at least 30 metres away in your car and slowly back up to keep your distance if the elephant approaches.
- No flash photography.
- Do not honk the car’s horn or make other loud noises.
- Do not turn off the engine and be ready to drive away at any time.
- Do not get out of the vehicle to take photos.
- Turn off your headlights if encountering elephants at night. Do not flash headlights or other lights at them.
- If surrounded by elephants circling your car, move towards a spot in the circle with no elephants.
- If the car in front of you backs up, please back up as well, as it might be an emergency situation.
- Do not get out of the car and approach the elephant.
- An elephant’s best senses are hearing, smell, and vision. If you turn off your engine, the elephant will approach and use these senses to investigate, by looking at, smelling, and listening to your car.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
PM takes full responsibility for Phichit’s Chatree gold mine decision
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the cabinet that he accepts sole responsibility and consequences for his decision to close down the Chatree gold mine in central Phichit province about three years ago. Phichit is located in central Thailand.
A cabinet source says the Industry Ministry briefed the cabinet on the arbitration process launched by Australian Kingsgate Consolidated, the parent company of Akara Resources. Ankara is the concessionaire of gold mining operations in Thailand under the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement.
The Industry Ministry’s report proposed four options to settle the dispute: pay compensation to Akara for the closure and the end of mining operations, accept Akara’s proposal which might help reduce the amount of compensation, wait for a ruling from the arbitration panel and comply, or pay partial compensation and allow Akara to continue mining.
The source says most cabinet ministers disagreed with allowing the company to resume mining, but couldn’t decide on any of the proposed options. After an inconclusive discussion, the PM told the cabinet he would need time to consider the issue, but announced that he will take sole responsibility because he’s handled the case from the start.
The National Council for Peace and Order, led by the PM since 2014, issued an executive order to close gold mine on December 31, 2016, following protests from locals and environmental groups claiming that waste water discharged from the mine had poisoned the environment, affecting their health.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
