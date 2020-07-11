Connect with us

Environment

Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park

Jack Burton

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

The Facebook page of Khlong Lan National Park in Thailand’s northwestern Kamphaeng Phet province, report that camera traps, set up to track the population of tigers, instead managed to capture a sighting of a black panther and leopard.

“The appearance of the panther and leopard prove that the forest has become more abundant and attracted the return of these animals after no sightings were reported for several years. This is the fifth time this year that we have set camera traps, and though we haven’t found any tigers, the sighting of the panther and leopard gives us hope that the Khlong Lan forest can still be home to endangered wildlife.”

The 420 square kilometre park covers the Dawna mountain range in Kamphaeng Phet’s central city and Khlong Lan districts.

“The population of tigers in Thailand’s forests has been dropping significantly over the past decades and they have been classified as an endangered species. The 3 main reasons for this are diminishing natural habitat, hunting and lack of food.”

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in cooperation with WWF Thailand, has set up camera traps covering 1,200s square kilometres of Mae Wong and Khlong Lan national parks, which are believed to have the most tigers in the country.

Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Rescuers remove 4 metre python from Chon Buri car

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Rescuers remove 4 metre python from Chon Buri car | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A 4 metre long python has been carefully extracted from a car in Chon Buri’s central city district. It took rescue workers around 2 hours to locate and remove the reluctant reptile. Earlier, the snake was spotted by an unnamed local motorist, who stopped traffic to let the python safely cross Bypass Road in the Huay Kapi area. Afterwards it made its way to a car parked at a nearby house and slithered inside. Rescue workers and a professional snake handler were called to remove the animal. Parts of the sedan had to be disassembled to get at the the snake, […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour | The Thaiger

The ‘Monkey Business’ story has drawn a lot of attention following the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ companies about alleged abuse and misuse of trained macaque monkeys to pick Thai coconuts for commercial purposes. After a week of articles, videos and debate about the relative merits of using monkeys to pick coconuts, the Thai Agriculture Minister formerly invited international delegates to come and inspect the situation and “see for themselves”. But they’re not going to a monkey training farm or an older style ‘family’ farm that still uses monkeys to pick coconuts. Diplomats from European embassies in Bangkok […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Activists want Thailand to lead total ban on wildlife trade

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Activists want Thailand to lead total ban on wildlife trade | The Thaiger
Khaosod English

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to sweep the globe and the World Health Organisation saying 75% of all emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, campaigners against wildlife crime say Thailand could become a global leader in helping to prevent pandemics by cracking down on poaching and ceasing to be a gateway for illegal wildlife trade. Activists believe this could help stop animal-to-human disease transmission, saying data show that the majority of emerging diseases usually originate from wet markets – where wild animals are caged and sold for food. At a press conference yesterday to launch the global campaign “Endpandemics”, Steven Galster, […]

Continue Reading

Trending