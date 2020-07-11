Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok online booze peddlers busted, 2 million baht in untaxed alcohol seized

Jack Burton

Published 

16 mins ago

 on 

Bangkok online booze peddlers busted, 2 million baht in untaxed alcohol seized | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Me Today
    • follow us in feedly

Last week the country’s top alcohol regulator approved a draft law to ban online alcohol sales. Yesterday, synchronised raids on 2 Bangkok addresses resulted in 6 arrests and the seizure of of foreign liquor and wine valued at 2 million baht. The first raid was a house used as a distribution centre in Ram Intra Soi 61. 5 men and women aged between 24-42 were arrested, and 889 bottles of untaxed foreign liquor and 362 bottles of wine were seized.

Meanwhile police served a search warrant on a shop in the Pradiphat area, where a 53 year old woman was arrested and 347 bottles of Black and Red Label whisky were seized.

The suspects had advertised cheap foreign alcohol for sale on Facebook, and later on the Line app. They had not paid tax on the alcohol, and its source remains unclear.

The 6 face up to a month in jail and fines of 5 to 10 times the value of the tax that was avoided.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Road deaths

Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge

Jack Burton

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

A man is dead after plummeting 10 metres from Bangkok’s Rama 3 bridge yesterday. Police and rescue workers were called to an area below the bridge and found the body of a 43 year old motorcyclist, identified only as “Kiatpong.” Still on the bridge was his Honda Zoomer-X scooter, and there was evidence of scratches along the bridge wall. He appeared to have been a deliveryman as there was a large delivery box on the back of the motorbike. Witnesses who saw him fall say he was killed instantly. Motorcycles are not allowed on the Rama 3 bridge. Police looked at […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok clinics in 72 million baht fraud scandal

Jack Burton

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Bangkok clinics in 72 million baht fraud scandal | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The National Health Security Office has registered a complaint against 18 clinics in Bangkok, and thousands of patients will be questioned by police investigating an alleged 72 million baht in fraudulent claims under the government’s 30 baht scheme, also known as the “gold card” scheme. Police said yesterday that as many as 10,000 patients of the rogue clinics may be asked to provide information. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the clinics could ace criminal charges and will be sued to recover the damage caused to the state budget if found to have acted fraudulently. Clinics join the NHSO by […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Separate tragedies across the nation

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Separate tragedies across the nation | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

Tragedy has struck around the nation in separate incidents. In the Hat Yai district of the southern Songkhla province, the bodies of the owners of the locally well known Nattharika Furniture were discovered this morning by a relative who had been instructed to show up at the shop at 6am. In an apparent suicide pact, 55 year old Somsak, and his 60 year old wife Nattharika Suwankijwat, were found lying dead in a blood soaked bed. Police say Nattharika was embracing her husband and both bodies had a single gunshot wound to the head. The gun was found on the […]

Continue Reading

Trending