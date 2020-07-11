Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
A man is dead after plummeting 10 metres from Bangkok’s Rama 3 bridge yesterday. Police and rescue workers were called to an area below the bridge and found the body of a 43 year old motorcyclist, identified only as “Kiatpong.” Still on the bridge was his Honda Zoomer-X scooter, and there was evidence of scratches along the bridge wall. He appeared to have been a deliveryman as there was a large delivery box on the back of the motorbike.
Witnesses who saw him fall say he was killed instantly. Motorcycles are not allowed on the Rama 3 bridge.
Police looked at security footage and saw the rider driving with one hand and the other holding his phone. INN reports that he was “gazing at his phone” just before the incident occurred.
Police are gathering evidence and questioning witnesses to determine whether anyone else was involved in the incident. An autopsy is underway at Chulalonkorn Hospital.
Crime
Bangkok online booze peddlers busted, 2 million baht in untaxed alcohol seized
Last week the country’s top alcohol regulator approved a draft law to ban online alcohol sales. Yesterday, synchronised raids on 2 Bangkok addresses resulted in 6 arrests and the seizure of of foreign liquor and wine valued at 2 million baht. The first raid was a house used as a distribution centre in Ram Intra Soi 61. 5 men and women aged between 24-42 were arrested, and 889 bottles of untaxed foreign liquor and 362 bottles of wine were seized. Meanwhile police served a search warrant on a shop in the Pradiphat area, where a 53 year old woman was arrested […]
Crime
Bangkok clinics in 72 million baht fraud scandal
The National Health Security Office has registered a complaint against 18 clinics in Bangkok, and thousands of patients will be questioned by police investigating an alleged 72 million baht in fraudulent claims under the government’s 30 baht scheme, also known as the “gold card” scheme. Police said yesterday that as many as 10,000 patients of the rogue clinics may be asked to provide information. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the clinics could ace criminal charges and will be sued to recover the damage caused to the state budget if found to have acted fraudulently. Clinics join the NHSO by […]
Thailand
Separate tragedies across the nation
Tragedy has struck around the nation in separate incidents. In the Hat Yai district of the southern Songkhla province, the bodies of the owners of the locally well known Nattharika Furniture were discovered this morning by a relative who had been instructed to show up at the shop at 6am. In an apparent suicide pact, 55 year old Somsak, and his 60 year old wife Nattharika Suwankijwat, were found lying dead in a blood soaked bed. Police say Nattharika was embracing her husband and both bodies had a single gunshot wound to the head. The gun was found on the […]
