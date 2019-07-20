Phuket’s water shortage solution – pump it from the mainland | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

Phuket's water shortage solution – pump it from the mainland

3 hours ago

For the Thai island surrounded by water, Phuket now faces acute water shortage problems and local officials are scurrying for solutions.

This week a 3.5 billion baht plan was announced to pipe potable water across the channel from Phang Nga to Phuket as a remedy for the looming water crisis on the island. At this stage there’s no approval for the project to go ahead and hasn’t even been considered by the new Thai Cabinet.

Despite heavy rains in Phuket this week the three catchments are still well below capacity. According to local officials from the Office of National Water Resources the main dam in central Phuket, Bang Wad Dam, is at 6% capacity of useable water with the Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn with even lower useable capacity.

The Office of National Water Resources lists Phuket as the province in the country at second highest risk of running out of water in the next 12 months.

With the annual wet season past the half-way mark (reliably April to November each year), the Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, Somsawat Chaisinsorn, has admitted in a Facebook post “that there’s not enough water on this island”.

But he also claims that there is now a “long-term solution”.

That solution was announced this week by Graisorn Mahamad, the chief of the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority. He said there is going to a pipe connected to the mainland at the north-end of the island with water pumped south and then “directed into households”.

The optimistic Mr Graisorn said that the PWA are awaiting for a Cabinet approval of a 3.5 billion baht budget for the project. Mr Graisorn was unable to put any dates to the project but admitted it would involve multiple departments, land purchases, major civil engineering projects, establishment of new catchments and water pumping stations.

Environment

National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand

1 day ago

July 19, 2019

PHOTO: Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa in Koh Libong, Trang, yesterday/Facebook

Speaking to reporters during a trip to Koh Libong in Trang yesterday, the new Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that Thailand should draft a national agenda for dugong conservation. He was visiting the ‘nursery’ of the the young dugong ‘Mariam’ saying that Thailand could become a leader in South East Asian dugong conservation.

He hoped for a national plan for conservation of dugongs to be drafted in collaboration with the Interior Ministry and local people. He said he didn’t know how long the drafting would take but that he personally attached great importance to the need to increase the dugong population.

“The ministry’s plan would increase the number of dugongs from 200 to 400.”

During his visit to the Duyong Bay where Mariam is being cared for and brought up by staff and veterinarians, Varawut was briefed on her rescue in Krabi and relocation to Koh Libong to benefit from the abundance of seagrass and the natural dugong environment.

Marine officials estimate that there are about 200 to 250 dugongs left in Thailand and claim that 89% of fatalities are caused by fishing boats and equipment. A further 10% died of illness and one% of “other causes”.

Officials said that once Mariam is grown up and strong she will have a microchip implanted and released to live with other dugongs in the area.

The minister was also briefed on measures for dugong conservation and told that dugongs in the Trang and Krabi seas actually belong to the same herd.

Varawut met with and expressed moral support for officials and teams of veterinarians from Chulalongkorn University and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources , who have been nursing Mariam in the bay. The minister was informed that Mariam and another rescued baby dugong, Yamil, needed to be fed with milk costing about 100,000 baht a month.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Controversial "Law of the Jungle" episode in Thailand pulled by South Korea's SBS

1 day ago

July 19, 2019

In an official statement, South Korean TV network SBS says it has pulled an episode of the massively popular “Law of the Jungle, the Lost Island” from its streaming platform and suspended the producer. The statements says that the network’s executives were responding to negative viewer reaction caused by a scene, filmed in Krabi, Thailand, which featured show host Lee Yeol Eum catching three giant clams, a protected species in Thailand, to eat.

Thai PBS reports that the network’s entertainment chief has now been sanctioned, including a formal warning, a probation period and a salary reduction.

The “Law of the Jungle” series started airing in 2011 and has aired more than 320 episodes. The show throws South Korean celebrities and K-Pop stars into remote locations around the world. Sort of ‘Survivor’ but with more eye-liner and adventure-fashion product placement.

South Korea’s top TV channel plans to extend a formal apology in the episode scheduled to air on July 20, and is producing a handbook for filming abroad to ensure their crews work within the laws and regulations of the country in which they intend to work.

The production company had apologised previously after it was revealed that that the film crew had entered the location where the clams were caught without the required supervision or permits from the Thai government. The incident provoked anger and disapproval among the Thai public and Korean viewers.

Thailand has now blacklisted the Korean producer from filming in the Kingdom and placed the Thai production management company, known as ‘fixers’, on probation.

One of the series most popular episodes included Jin from music band BTS. When the Jin and the crew arrived at the pier in Koh Monado it caused a meltdown in security with police having to be called in to protect the K-Pop star from the marauding fans.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Environment

"Thailand shouldn't have water problems" – a personal view

3 days ago

July 17, 2019

OPINION

Post from a concerned Phuket resident who is worried about the future of the island’s most precious resource, fresh water. Despite being surrounded by water, potable water supplies are in peril for the forthcoming high season with lower-than-usual rainfall and the dams still at historically-low levels at the time of publishing this story. The person has asked to be anonymous…

There is NO excuse not to have more catchment areas in the hills and government-owned areas around Phuket. There IS enough rain over the year for everyone, but with the increased growth and construction around Thailand, they have built more hotels and condos and villas which USE the water .

BUT they have NOT expanded and built more water storage catchments! Therefore the higher demand uses the available resources up faster.

The cheapest solution, by far, is NOT desalination or rainwater guttering everywhere (which could help of course), but simply build more catchments. Dig out more of the current water lakes/reservoirs or dam an area in the hills.

(Phuket already has hundreds of small lakes which are left over ‘holes’ from the tin mining which had been conducted around the island for four hundred years but ceased in 1975)

For the farmers in Thailand’s rural areas, more lake-holdings need to be dug to increase the amount of water stored in their areas.

For a country like Thailand to run out of water, when all that is needed is increased water storage, is unacceptable. Thailand HAS the rainfall annually, therefore it needs to be stored whenever it rains, whether that rainfall is late or early! Then connect the new catchments via large irrigation pipes to the existing catchment infrastructure which can then be opened on demand.

As for Phuket, specifically, with its building boom, build more water storage at the same time and add to the already overwhelmed inadequate storage and there should be no more problems.

An earlier story about Phuket’s looming water shortages HERE.

Story about Thailand’s current drought situation HERE.

