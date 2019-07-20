Egyptian tourist stabbed in the neck at a roti street store in Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

A roti roadside vendor has been arrested after attacking a tourist by stabbing a man in the neck outside a Family Mart store.

30 year old Mahmoud Abbas is now recovering in hospital following surgery. He was admitted with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.

According to reports in Daily News, the roti seller stabbed the man in the neck with an Itch kitchen knife after allegedly saying something about the man’s wife in English. It hasn’t been reported what was said by Mr Abbas.

Chalong police rushed to Soi Ta-iad, near Soi 12, last night to find 32 year old food vendor, Surachai Raksap, waiting at the scene with the weapon.

Mr Abbas, an Egyptian tourist, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital (earlier reported as Bangkok Phuket Hospital) after receiving first aid at the scene. He was in a group of three that approached the roti store late last night.

Surachai was led away by police and is facing charges of attempted murder.

Soi Ta-iad is a popular street in Phuket for Muay Thai gyms, health shops, cafes and fitness businesses.

SOURCE: Daily News

Mr Abbas arrives at hospital – Facebook