Egyptian tourist stabbed in the neck at a roti street store in Phuket | The Thaiger

Egyptian tourist stabbed in the neck at a roti street store in Phuket
PHOTO: Daily News
A roti roadside vendor has been arrested after attacking a tourist by stabbing a man in the neck outside a Family Mart store.
30 year old Mahmoud Abbas is now recovering in hospital following surgery. He was admitted with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.
According to reports in Daily News, the roti seller stabbed the man in the neck with an Itch kitchen knife after allegedly saying something about the man’s wife in English. It hasn’t been reported what was said by Mr Abbas.
Chalong police rushed to Soi Ta-iad, near Soi 12, last night to find 32 year old food vendor, Surachai Raksap, waiting at the scene with the weapon.
Mr Abbas, an Egyptian tourist, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital (earlier reported as Bangkok Phuket Hospital) after receiving first aid at the scene. He was in a group of three that approached the roti store late last night.
Surachai was led away by police and is facing charges of attempted murder.
Soi Ta-iad is a popular street in Phuket for Muay Thai gyms, health shops, cafes and fitness businesses.
SOURCE: Daily News
Mr Abbas arrives at hospital – Facebook
Zambian arrested on overstay and animal cruelty charges in Samut Prakhan
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Thai immigration police have arrested a Zambian man for an alleged overstay and committing acts of cruelty following a Facebook post that sought help for the dog.
The Nation reports that 27 year old Wachisa Sikwese has been arrested by Immigration police. They reported that Sikwese was arrested shortly after Watchdog Thailand spotted a Facebook post that sought help for an abused Siberian Husky at the Avenue Beach Condo in Tambon Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
A resident at the same condo posted a message on July 13 that a foreigner had beaten up and injured a Siberian Husky causing it to howl in pain.
Watchdog Thailand officials then led police from the Bang Sao Thong Police Station and Samut Prakan’s immigration office to check the condo where they found Sikwese.
Officials say the Zambian man has two Siberian Huskies. The hind legs of the female one, which is four months old, were broken while the male one, which is eight months old, was not injured. The man told officials the female dog bit him and damaged the power adaptor of his laptop computer so he punched it.
When police checked, they found that Sikwese had entered Thailand on July 5, 2013 to study at a university and he was allowed to stay until March 11, 2018. He was found to have overstayed his visa by 489 days.
The two dogs were handed over to the Watchdog Thailand for care and rehabilitation while the Zambian has now been charged with overstaying his visa and animal cruelty.
Police will also summon the owner of the room, who faces a fine for not reporting to immigration officials that he had rented his room out to a foreigner.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
PHOTO: Shop surveillance footage of the attack
A British expat, Mervyn “Merv” Harding, has now been charged over his attack on a 15 year old dog outside a massage shop in southern Phuket on Tuesday. CCTV footage caught the man parking his motorbike, pulling a metal rod from under the bike seat and then repeatedly beating the animal as it tried to run away.
43 year old Harding, from Plymouth in the UK, will now have to remain in custody after being refused bail at a hearing at the Phuket Provincial Court this morning. He turned himself into police and admitted to beating the dog in the southern Phuket town of Nai Harn.
Harding has admitted one charge of animal cruelty, one charge of trespassing and one charge of destroying property.
The shopowner, Yupaporn Keawduangdee, came out from the back of the shop to find her dog cowering on the ground with blood coming from its mouth. Tuesday was a Buddhist holiday in Thailand.
“Instead of going to the temple, I have to go to the police station.”
The old dog was a rescue pet that Yupaporn rescued following the Phuket tsunami in 2004 when he was only a puppy.
“He has been loyal and good to everyone. Now he’s old and weak and doesn’t deserve this in his final days.”
Shop and dog owner Yupaporn Keawduangdee
SOURCES: twnews.co.uk | mirror.co.uk
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
PHOTO: Facebook/Naiharn Beach Dogs
Mervyn Harding, a 43 year old British expat, has ben charged over animal cruelty after he was identified on CCTV attacking a dog with a long rod on Tuesday morning (July 16).
He was charged after attacking the dog in front of a massage shop near Nai Harn Beach around 7am on Tuesday. Police started investigating the case after the video was posted online.
The video shows the man arriving at the scene, taking the rod from his motorbike, then violently beating the dog. The man told police that he had beaten the dog as revenge because it had attacked his dog.
He appeared at the Phuket Provincial Court today Thursday). Bail was refused on request from the police and he is currently detained pending a court hearing. Police estimate it could take up to two months before his case reaches court for a hearing on animal cruelty and trespass charges.
The Thaiger has decided not to share the video of the incident.
