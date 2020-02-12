Pathum Thani villagers coping with heavy smoke from rubbish fires | The Thaiger

Environment
Pathum Thani villagers coping with heavy smoke from rubbish fires
Villagers in Pathum Thani Province near Bangkok are complaining of rubbish fires, saying locals are breathing heavy black smoke every day, causing health issues, especially for small children. They claim people are secretly burning garbage and grass in the area. Residents of Sataporn Village have formed a group and reported to local media in hopes taking the issue public. Smoke from illegal rubish and crop fires has become a serious issue in Thailand
The group gathered at the Sataporn Village Office on Monday to make their voices heard. Behind their village is a large forest, mainly tall grass. One of the villagers, Yupaparn Homnet, says her home, located 100 metres away from the forest, is one of the households most affected by the smoke. Only a small pond and the tall grass separate her house from the fires.
Immediately behind the village and in the forest is a well known spot where people often secretly dump and burn garbage. Almost every day, Yupaparn says, her home and others are filled with black smoke, the stench of garbage, and ashes that cover their homes like black rain. Her family have been forced to breathe the smoke and dust and have now all developed allergies. Villagers have tried closing windows and doors, but the smell comes through air conditioners and under doors. Yupaparn’s house now “just smells burnt all the time.”
Another villager says there are over 1,000 households in Sataporn Village and nearly all are affected by the continuous burning. They live with the heat of the fires, smoke, and dust in the air. Many cannot use their air conditioners. “The villagers have filed complaints to local agencies, and they’ve sent fire trucks to put out the fires, but people just start them again.”
Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao
Officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and army personnel rushed to build a fence at Mai Khao Beach on Friday after learning from a village headman that a leatherback sea turtle laid eggs there. The area is located in the Sirinart Marine National Park, one kilometre north of Phuket’s airport.
Officials built the fence and posted army guards to protect the eggs. It’s the third nest of leatherback eggs to be found on the island.
Three weeks ago, officials at a national park in the southern province of Phang Nga were thrilled when the first baby turtle hatched there. The little leatherback emerged from its nest onto the beach at 6.20am and was taken to a nursery to be nurtured before being released into the sea. Park officials are keeping a close watch on that nest, hoping for more turtles to hatch.
A total of 104 leatherback turtle eggs were found at the Phang Nga nest, outside the territory of the national park on November 17. Eighty-five were found to be viable and taken to another nest inside the park.
In March of last year 40 leatherback hatchlings emerged from their shells and headed out to the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga beach. They hatched in one of three nests found there. Its was first time in five years that turtles had returned to lay eggs there.
Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle specie. They’re named for their shells, which are softer than those of most other turtles. They’re also one of the most migratory species, and sometimes cross both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. While not officially endangered, they are classed as a “vulnerable’ specie and their population is declining.
PM to launch “Green City” intiative
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will officially launch the “Green City Initiative by MOAC” campaign at Siam Paragon Shopping Complex in downtown Bangkok today. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the official opening ceremony, which will include distribution of seedlings of six plants known to be effective in absorbing pollution. The goal is to tackle air pollution caused by high levels of PM 2.5 particles.
Those who registered online via www.green-city.online between February 4 and yesterday can collect up to five seedlings each to plant at their homes and help create green areas across Bangkok.
The campaign, jointly organized by the MOAC, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the private sector, will soon be introduced in various upcountry provinces with high levels of PM2.5 dust particles.
The six plants – Creeping Daisy, Regel Medallion, Spider Plant, Iris Lace Fern, Coat Buttons, and Creeping Fig – were chosen by the NRCT due to their ability to absorb pollution and dust through stomata, small pores in plant tissue that can be opened or closed to regulate gas exchange.
The MOAC says the plants should be grown outside houses and offices as well as in roadside planters and public parks to reduce dust and pollution. Farmers are encouraged to grow seedlings for sale.
Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
A court has ruled that Bangkok City Hall’s project to build a promenade along both sides of the Chao Phraya River is illegal, and on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of works.
The Administrative Court ruled that the 14 billion baht project, which comprises two elevated walkways complete with a bicycle lane running for 57 kilometres along both sides of the river, does not qualify as a “river pier” in accordance with the Navigation Act.
Instead, the court ruled, the promenade falls under the Building Control Act, which requires City Hall to submit blueprints of the project and environmental impact studies before development work commences. Since this was not done, all work on the project is suspended until further orders from the court.
Activist group Friends of the River took the case to the court seeking to have the project scrapped, accusing City Hall of rushing the development without a study of its environmental and social impacts.
