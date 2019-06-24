New ‘no smoking law’ is not banning smoking in homes – Thai health official | The Thaiger

Environment
New ‘no smoking law’ is not banning smoking in homes – Thai health official
Health official Lertpanya Buranabanthit has been forced to clarify the situation about the so called ‘ban’ on smoking in Thai homes reported over the weekend. He has hit back at claims on social media that the new law is trying to stop people smoking in their own houses.
Thai social media has made the story the top-trending topic over the weekend – some in favour, many not, and most misunderstanding the actual proposed new law.
Lertpanya, head of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development, explained that the law does not seek to ban smoking in people’s homes. He said that the laws have simply been brought about to protect children and other vulnerable people from the negative health effects of second hand smoke inside homes where the smoker is inflicting their habit on other residents or family members.
The new law comes into effect in Thailand from August 20.
Many posters slammed the invasion on their civil liberties, others said the new law would be impossible to enforce, other thought it was a good idea to protect vulnerable people in homes from being exposed to other residents’ smoke. Others scoffed at the idea that smoking around children was tantamount to ‘child abuse’, as mentioned by some health officials.
SOURCE: Sanook
Lertpanya, head of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development
Chon Buri provincial government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
Scuba divers, sea walkers and restaurant boats are poised to face new restrictions as the government aims to protect Pattaya’s islands, Koh Larn, Koh Sak and Koh Krok.
The Chonburi Deputy Governor met with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to draft an announcement that would designate the three islands as protected environmental areas. The latest draft will be the third in the past nine years but none of the others have ever been implemented.
The deputy governor explained the contents of the draft announcement and promised that meetings and public hearings will be scheduled.
He said that “sea walkers” who use surface-supplied air to walk on the sea bed, and on top of coral reefs, scuba divers, tourist boats and restaurant boats will be targeted in the new protective guidelines.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Pattaya Mail
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
Passive smokers at home are suffering ‘domestic abuse’ – new law
Smoking in your own home in Thailand may now be considered a crime, if the smoke is considered harmful to other people in the house. The move to ban smoking in homes with other people, and the subsequent inhalation of second-hand smoke, is part of the new Family Protection and Development Promotion Act which will come into force on August 20.
Initiated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the new laws are aimed at making homes safe from hazards posed by secondhand cigarette smoke, with smoking in the presence of children to be treated as a form of domestic abuse.
According to the centre for research and knowledge management for tobacco control, at the Faculty of Medical Science of Mahidol University, there are about 4.9 million households where one or more family members smoke.
An average of 10.3 million people have unwittingly become passive smokers because they’ve been inhaling smoke at home. Scientific studies show that passive smokers are at greater risk of being affected by cancer.
Of 75 child patients from houses where smoking is practiced, 76% of them were found to have nicotine traces in their urine, with 43% of them having nicotine content exceeding permissible levels.
According to the new law, anyone who thinks they are affected by domestic smoking can report to officials concerned so that inspectors will be sent to investigate and take legal action against the smokers.
Marium, the Trang dugong, washed up on Libong beach
Six month old dugong, Marium, was released back in the sea early yesterday after she washed up onto the beach for a second time in Trang’s Libong Island.
Marium was found on Krabi’s Ao Tung Beach on April 29 after getting lost and separated from her mother.and taken to Trang to recover. Dugongs are classed as “vulnerable to extinction” and protected by law in Thailand.
Marium was in the care of a dugong nursery on Koh Libong in Trang as she was being prepared for release back to the local dugong colony..
‘Marium’ means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’.
SOURCE: The Nation
