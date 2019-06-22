Passive smokers at home are suffering ‘domestic abuse’ – new law | The Thaiger

Environment
Passive smokers at home are suffering ‘domestic abuse’ – new law
Smoking in your own home in Thailand may now be considered a crime, if the smoke is considered harmful to other people in the house. The move to ban smoking in homes with other people, and the subsequent inhalation of second-hand smoke, is part of the new Family Protection and Development Promotion Act which will come into force on August 20.
Initiated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the new laws are aimed at making homes safe from hazards posed by secondhand cigarette smoke, with smoking in the presence of children to be treated as a form of domestic abuse.
According to the centre for research and knowledge management for tobacco control, at the Faculty of Medical Science of Mahidol University, there are about 4.9 million households where one or more family members smoke.
An average of 10.3 million people have unwittingly become passive smokers because they’ve been inhaling smoke at home. Scientific studies show that passive smokers are at greater risk of being affected by cancer.
Of 75 child patients from houses where smoking is practiced, 76% of them were found to have nicotine traces in their urine, with 43% of them having nicotine content exceeding permissible levels.
According to the new law, anyone who thinks they are affected by domestic smoking can report to officials concerned so that inspectors will be sent to investigate and take legal action against the smokers.
Chon Buri government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
Scuba divers, sea walkers and restaurant boats are poised to face new restrictions as the government aims to protect Pattaya’s islands, Koh Larn, Koh Sak and Koh Krok.
The Chonburi Deputy Governor met with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to draft an announcement that would designate the three islands as protected environmental areas. The latest draft will be the third in the past nine years but none of the others have ever been implemented.
The deputy governor explained the contents of the draft announcement and promised that meetings and public hearings will be scheduled.
He said that “sea walkers” who use surface-supplied air to walk on the sea bed, and on top of coral reefs, scuba divers, tourist boats and restaurant boats will be targeted in the new protective guidelines.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Pattaya Mail
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
Marium, the Trang dugong, washed up on Libong beach
Six month old dugong, Marium, was released back in the sea early yesterday after she washed up onto the beach for a second time in Trang’s Libong Island.
Marium was found on Krabi’s Ao Tung Beach on April 29 after getting lost and separated from her mother.and taken to Trang to recover. Dugongs are classed as “vulnerable to extinction” and protected by law in Thailand.
Marium was in the care of a dugong nursery on Koh Libong in Trang as she was being prepared for release back to the local dugong colony..
‘Marium’ means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’.
SOURCE: The Nation
Homeopathy ‘doctor’ forced to back down on Dengue-cure claims
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has been forced to backtrack from its un-researched claims that its homeopathic formula is highly effective for dengue-fever protection.
“It’s just a supplementary measure that needs further research,” Dr Sunpong Ritthiruksa admitted in his capacity as the chair of the department’s centre for herbal medicine, Thai traditional medicine, folk medicine and alternative medicine.
He was forced to speak up after several prominent lecturers and health professionals called him out over the claim. Sunpong said last Friday that a homeopathic formula made from eupatorium perfoliatum 200C had been proved effective in preventing dengue fever. His agency is now handing out it for free.
“It’s 89.9 per cent effective,” as he cited findings from a journal.
Chulalongkorn University’s lecturer Jessada Denduangboripant argued that homeopathy was pseudoscience and was something that the Public Health Ministry should not promote.
“The promotion can be dangerous,” he warned.
Dengue fever has hit more than 28,000 people in Thailand so far this year – up by 1.7 times from the same period a year earlier. Of them, 43 died.
Sunpong continued his back-tracking yesterday. He reiterated that to prevent dengue-fever infections, people still needed to focus on measures such as changing the water in flower vases weekly, keeping their home tidy, eliminating mosquito-breeding grounds and covering water containers.
“I am worried that people may misunderstand what I said earlier,” Sunpong said.
He then clarified that eupatorium perfoliatum 200C was not for treating dengue fever, contrary to the baseless claims he had made just three days before.
Statistics compiled by the Disease Control Department show the number of dengue fever patients this year is far higher than the number five years ago. As of June 11 this year, dengue fever hit 28,785 people in Thailand. During the same period in 2014, the number stood at 10,670.
SOURCE: The Nation
