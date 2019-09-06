Maya Bay: saving the most famous beach in Thailand | The Thaiger

Environment
Maya Bay: saving the most famous beach in Thailand
PHOTO: Sarah Buthmann
For years, Maya Bay on the island of Koh Phi Phi Leh in Krabi province, has been overrun with visitors. Every day, thousands of tourists competed for space on Thailand’s most famous beach.
Having been made famous by the 2000 Leonardo di Caprio movie, The Beach, tourists arrived by the boatload every hour, every day of the year. It’s estimated that at its height, the tiny island was receiving 5,000 visitors a day.
Something had to give.
Last summer, authorities finally decided to close the island to visitors, in order to give the coral and fragile marine eco system time to recover. In what was widely criticised for being too short a period, the closure was originally for three months only, from June to September.
However, the director of Thailand’s National Parks Department, Songtam Suksawang, now confirms the bay will remain closed until June 2021, at which point it will be reviewed again.
“We will review again then if it is ready to open to tourists. We need more time to allow nature to fully recover. Our team will reassess the situation every three months.”
Coral has now been replanted around Maya Bay and was apparently doing well until the recent hot spell, which led to some coral bleaching. It’s hoped the longer closure will allow it time to recover.
It’s understood that National Park authorities are also planning an expansion of visitor facilities, including a floating dock, environmentally friendly boardwalk, and new washrooms.
Plans are also afoot for an electronic ticketing system that will limit visitors to 1,200 a day, a significant decrease on the numbers visiting prior to the closure.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Environment
Thai fisherman admit to killing up to 30 dolphins
SCREENCAPTURE: Sanook
Royal Thai Police have responded to a video clip showing 30 dolphins caught in a fishing trawl in Malaysian waters, killing many of the mammals in the process.
The clip was forwarded to them by the Command Centre for Illegal Fishing (CCCIF).
The Thai PM ordered an immediate investigation which lead to the discovery that the boat in the video used to be named “S.Pornthepnawee 9”, a Thai boat that was sold to a Malaysian buyer 2 years ago. The boat had been moved to Malaysian waters and had its name changed to “KNF 7779”. Although not a Thai registered vessel anymore, there were 2 Thai fishermen, aged 56 and 49, on the boat at the time that the video was recorded.
The two Thais were working as head fisherman and head fisherman’s assistant. Both men now have warrants issued in their name over the incident, according to the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 Section 66 that prohibits the fishing of marine mammals or endangered marine animals. They could be fined between 300,000 and 3,000,000 million baht.
The two men have admitted working on the boat and that they were responsible for giving orders to hoist all 30 dolphins onto the boat. They told investigators that, after the dolphins were on deck, 4 were made into “dolphin jerky” and the rest were thrown back into the sea.
It is unclear how many were dead when they were thrown back. If the men are unable to pay the fines they could be imprisoned for up to 2 years.
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Air Pollution
Energy Minister pushing for investment in electric vehicle production in Thailand
PHOTO: Wikipedia
Energy Minister, Sontirat Sontijirawong, has announced a package to allow for the production of electric vehicles in Thailand. The package includes incentives on investment, as well as on the production of components and batteries.
It’s understood that the package also has measures to promote the wider use of electric vehicles among the public, following environmental and emissions concerns associated with more traditional vehicles.
In order to draw up a comprehensive policy on the proposals, the Energy Ministry is teaming up with both the Finance and Industry ministries, along with the Board of Investment.
The Energy Minstry also plans to consult leading experts on how to create more demand for electric vehicles and ways to draw worldwide suppliers to Thailand.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Autopsy on dead 15 year old Hawksbill sea turtle held today
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Veterinarians from the sea turtle hospital at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri, south of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand, are doing an autopsy on a dead endangered Hawksbill sea turtle.
The one metre long and 40 kilogram dead sea turtle, believed to be about 15 years old, was found floating near Koh Juang in Sattahip Bay in Chon Buri by a fisherman, Surasak Hongthong.
The Hawksbill sea turtle is listed as a critically endangered species in Thailand.
He pulled the sea turtle aboard his boat and brought to the naval base. A team of naval officers and a veterinarian from the sea turtle hospital examined the animal, which showed no signs of being wounded.
The vet initially suspected that the turtle might have swallowed plastic, which caused its death, but he said that the truth will be known today when an autopsy is carried out, according to Thai PBS World.
Four sea turtles have been found dead in Thai seas in the past week and most of them were found to have plastic bags or pieces in their stomachs. The sea turtle hospital at the Sattahip naval base is still treating several sick turtles, several who were found to have swallowed plastic pieces or been ensnared in fishing nets.
The sea off the Sattahip area is polluted with trash, including plastic waste, and is increasingly obvious when it washes ashore in rough weather.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
