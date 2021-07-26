Environment
Indian landslide kills 9, injures 3
Yesterday, 9 people died and 3 were injured after their car was struck by falling boulders in Himachal Pradesh, a northern Indian state. The landslide also sent rocks crashing down on a bridge that crossed the Bapsa river
Jairam Thakur, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh characterised the incident as “heart wrenching”. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his “heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives”. The PM also says the people affected are eligible for a government relief fund.
Among the deceased are a family of 3:
55 year old Maya Devi Biyani; her son, 31 year old Anurag Biyani; and her 25 year old daughter Richa Biyani.
The remaining 6 victims are:
27 year old Pratiksha Sunil Patil; 34 year old Deep Sharma; 27 year old Amogh Bapat; 34 year old Satish Katakbar; 42 year old Umrab Singh; and 37 year old Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak.
The landslide sent big rocks and boulders crashing down on the victim’s van as they travelled on the Sangla-Chitkul road
The chief minister says an emergency operation is underway to give immediate assistance to the victims
The cause of the landslide is currently unknown. However, warnings had been issued of possible landslides due to heavy rains in the region.
India is currently in its monsoon season that lasts from June to September each year. Sections of India have already experience landslides and flooding due to the heavy rains. And in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, 136 people have been killed after heavy rainfall swamped hundreds of villages, the water sometimes carrying away houses.
Last week, Thailand had its own landslide in Tak, a northern province. However, the Tak landslide had no fatalities.
SOURCE: BBC The Times of India
