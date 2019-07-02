Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief

PHOTOS: Daily News

The Cha-Am district chief and a posse of officials have inspected a patch of ‘black water’ flowing into the Gulf of Thailand after social media posts showed “sewage” flowing into the sea at a beach north of Hua Hin.

Not surprisingly, and without evidence, Khajornsak Somboon admitted the offensive outflow was “smelly” but denied it was effluent from local hotels or businesses and claimed it was “natural in origin”.

He claimed that it was “waterlogged water” (we assume a special kind of water that contains water) that had “built up behind a klong due to water levels and release valves being different”.

“When waves forced their way into the system, the filthy water flowed out to the beach,” as translated on ThaiVisa.

Authorities claim they will look into a solution.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa



Cha-Am district chief Khajornsak Somboon admits the offensive outflow is “smelly” but denies it is effluent from local hotels or businesses

Environment

Another baby Dugong found on a Krabi beach

July 2, 2019

PHOTO: Thai Rath

Another lost baby dugong has been rescued after being found injured in Krabi.

The baby dugong was found washed up on the shores in Klongthom District, Krabi yesterday (June 1) and was rescued by the officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).

Thai Rath reports that the baby dugong had a lot of scratches on it and was very exhausted. The dugong was sent to the PMBC for treatment and nursing back to health. According to the PMBC officials, the baby dugong is a 3 month old male, 111 centimetres long.

“He is in the safe hands of the vet now and already drank 100 cc. of milk (a tenth of a litre). He may have to remain at the PMBC for a little while until full recovery.”

PMBC officials say the baby dugong might have lost trace of its herd and washed ashore, which is rare because mother dugongs usually take good care of their babies until they are grown and strong enough to be on their own. A mother dugong usually does not let the babies swim far away from her and, in the event that they get separated from their herd, the mother would normally get lost along with her babies.

Meanwhile, netizens are following the event and commenting that ‘Mariam’ will have a new young friend. They were also questioning what happened to the mother dugong.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Environment

Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga

June 28, 2019

PHOTOS: Jalert Jesadawal

A sea turtle has been rescued from a fishing net off the coast of Phang Nga.

Khao Lampi Hat Thai Mueang National Park officers were notified that a sea turtle was tangled in a fishing net on the shores of Natai Beach in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga yesterday afternoon.

They arrived to find the male Olive Ridley sea turtle, 62 centimetres wide and 63 centimetres long, flailing, trying to free itself from the nylon net.

The turtle already had deep wounds from the fishing net when it was found. The turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Phuket for treatment. Once it has fully recovered it will be returned to the seas off Phang Nga.

Environment

A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand’s National Heritage List

June 28, 2019

PHOTO: Star2.com

The Thai Ministry of Culture has declared a Durian tree and one Takien Thong tree, both about 200 years old, in Chumpon, to be part of the country’s national heritage.

Culture Minister Veera Rotepojanarat went to Patoh district to preside over the “ordination” ceremony for the two old trees in Tambon Patoh. The ceremony also featured an exhibition, created by officials from the Forestry Department, of forest products, the making of Thai sweets and how to preserve trees.

An old Takien Thong tree

The local species of durian tree, called Khi Let, is about 45 metres tall and the trunk has a 4-metre circumference. The takien thong tree is about 40 metres tall and has a trunk circumference of about 7.5 metres.

Wilai Prommanee, a provincial culture official, explained that, for a tree to be declared part of the national heritage it must be a native species and have a history. The durian tree is believed to be the first of the Khi Le species to be introduced into Chumpon about 200 years ago. There are also more than 10 rare, large durian trees in Patoh district, which is well known for rafting on Khlong Patoh.

So far this year, 88 trees of different species have been declared part of Thailand’s national heritage.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Trending