Rains, thundershowers predicted to blanket all regions | The Thaiger

Weather
Rains, thundershowers predicted to blanket all regions
The Thailand Meteorological Department said today that the high pressure system from China covering Laos and Vietnam is causing the monsoon trough to move across the upper North and Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea.
More rains are forecast for upper Thailand, with gusty winds and hail in the North and isolated heavy rains in all regions. People should beware of the severe conditions. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas with gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rains in some areas; lows of 24-27℃ and highs of 36-39℃.
Northeastern region: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 22-26℃ and highs of 29-37℃.
Central region: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 25-26℃, highs of 38-39℃.
Eastern region: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 25-27℃, highs of 33-38℃; waves a metre high, 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 40% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 33-37℃; waves a metre high and 2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (west coast): Thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 32-35; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas; lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 35-39℃.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Environment
90 day deadline for farmers to hand over banned agrochemicals
In the culmination of a long-running feud over hazardous farm chemicals, Thailand’s Department of Agriculture has finally given Thai farmers a 90 day deadline to turn in some herbicides and pesticides for destruction, as they are officially illegal. Manufacturers or importers of the chemicals now banned under Thai law have 270 days to destroy their stocks.
Yesterday’s announcement was in line with the Ministry of Industry’s May 15 decision to place paraquat and chlorpyrifos on the list of hazardous chemicals and ban their use in the kingdom, effective June 1. Farmers in possession of paraquat and chlorpyrifos must return the chemicals to designated shops between June 1 and August 29.
An adviser to the minister to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives says the ministry has set up a working group on three hazardous agrochemicals, including paraquat, chlorpyrifos and the controversial insecticide glyphosate. Guidelines on how to destroy the chemicals will be publicised at a later date.
Shops assigned to collect the chemicals have 120 days to collect all returned items, and complete documents must also be submitted to the department’s officials.
The shops will also be in charge of sending returned items to manufacturers or importers, who will have 270 days to destroy them. The destruction of the chemicals will be no later later than February 25 next year. They must fill a form to declare the amount returned, set up an eradication plan and submit the results of destruction to the department’s officials. The task of destroying them will not fall to the department.
Any person found in possession of the illegal agrochemicals will be fined 1 million baht and/or jailed for 10 years.
Thai Pesticide Alert Network’s coordinator says the department faces a challenge assembling a task force to create understanding with local farmers on how to deal with the two banned hazardous chemicals. They should be informed on how to drop them at the shops properly and “it would be useful if there are signs to let them know the drop locations.”
“We won’t regard this as a success but it is a step in the right direction for sustainable farming which relies less on chemicals. Thailand wants to be the world’s kitchen and the government must have a clear policy to produce safe food for the world.”
The secretary-general of the Federation of Safe Agriculture, laments that farmers are the ones most affected by the ban, saying even though they spent their own money to buy the chemicals, there is no compensation for them.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts 2 year economic recovery for Thailand
Standard Chartered Bank says that it remains conservative on Thailand’s economic outlook, even though signs are emerging with the possibility of a further policy rate cut to below 0.25%. Their latest report forecasts a return to pre-Covid levels could take more than 2 years depending on improving business sentiment as the economy reopens, noting that the government has been disbursing cash payments to stricken households since April.
The bank forecast Thailand’s 2020 gross domestic product will contract by 5%, (lower than some Thai pundits and Bloomberg, who predict up to 8%), with a sharp contraction of 13% in the second quarter, followed by a gradual correction in Q3 and Q4 this year.
“The export sector is showing signs of recovery and should benefit from China’s resumption of activity and the easing of lockdowns in other markets. Data released in June is likely to confirm a domestic demand recovery after Thailand’s reopening in May. However, we expect the pace of recovery to be slow. Investment is unlikely to recover until next year or later as Covid-19 is likely to exacerbate existing delays in private and government investment and initiatives, keeping the economy below potential.”
Thailand’s first quarter GDP contracted by 1.8% year on year (2.2% contraction quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted) versus the consensus of a 3.9% contraction on year (4.2% contraction on quarter). This was the first year-on-year contraction since early 2014.
According to Bloomberg, a week ago, “Thailand sees its economy contracting as much as 6% this year, among the worst in Asia, as the coronavirus outbreak cut off travel to the tourism-reliant nation…”
“GDP is forecast to shrink 5%-6% in 2020. The estimate is based on a limited outbreak in the second quarter.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
The chief of Thailand’s National Security Council announced today that Thailand has set July 1 for the end of all “business and activity lockdowns” ordered to cope with the Covid-19 crisis, include provincial and international travel. The announcement also included the end of the Emergency Decree and curfews, Bangkok Post reports.
NSC Secretary-General Somsak Rungsita says the lift of restrictions will be a “complete reopening of the country”. Officials will prepare measures next month for the reopening. In the past the CCSA has declared that they intended to use June to repatriate all other Thai citizens who wished to return home “and then address foreigner returnees”. But this announcement appears to go beyond that with an opening to all foreign travel.
At this stage there has been no announcement on paperwork or restrictions that will be imposed on foreigners entering the Kingdom after July 1.
“Authorities will have serious discussions because after the emergency decree ends, other laws will be used instead. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and limited activities.”
Somsak says the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations will end in June in accordance with the law, and the ban on international arrivals will continue until then.
“In June, curfew hours will be further shortened and more restrictions on interprovincial travel will be lifted under the third phase.”
CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin today said more activities at shopping centres will resume, and athletes’ practicing grounds will reopen, though the ban on spectator sports remains.
“Operators and customers will be required to use the Thai Chana mobile app for checking in and out of premises since businesses allowed to reopen in this stage are medium- to high-risk ones.”
Cinemas were proposed to be reopened in the Phase 3 list but the movie companies say there are currently no new movies to release. So keep that Netflix subscription going for a while!
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
