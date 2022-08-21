Politics
Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today
With what many believe to be the end of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s eight-year term limit just three days away, the Election Commission will discuss today the legal debate over if he can remain in the prime minister seat in any capacity beyond August 24.
That date marks eight years since PM Prayut took office, and the current constitution allows a maximum of eight years for any prime minister, but the current constitution was only adopted four years ago. It’s this discrepancy that forms the basis of the hotly debated legal question: Does PM Prayut’s constitutionally mandated eight-year limit start from the date he took office or from the date the constitution was ratified?
Activist Srisuwan Janya submitted a petition to the Election Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman demanding a definitive answer from the Constitutional to this question on August 5. The Ombudsman responded on Wednesday, rejecting the demand by saying that it is not in their jurisdiction. Yesterday the Election Commission chairman said they would take up the matter today.
A closely related issue is the debate over whether, if it’s decided that PM Prayut’s term limit has been reached, he could just step into the role of caretaker prime minister, continuing his tenure under a slightly different name. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had commented that Prayut could essentially be a transitional prime minister when, if ever, a suitable replacement was elected.
A former Election Commissioner rebutted that idea on Facebook, saying that if the courts decide his eight years are up, he could not be a placeholding caretaker after August 24, pointing out that former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was also barred from being a caretaker.
Opposition party Pheu Thai Party parliament member Somkid Chuekong also expressed a strong disagreement with PM Prayut remaining as caretaker prime minister.
“Taking the role of caretaker will only lead to disunity. Everyone knows that General Prayut has exceeded eight years. I suggest Gen Prayut take this chance to leave his post with dignity.”
The actual legal precedent for how power should shift at the end of a prime minister’s tenure is laid out under Section 41 of the State Administration Act of 1991. It states that the House should choose one of the deputy prime ministers to act as interim Prime Minister under a new one is elected.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
Terrorists kill at least 20 in Somalia hotel attack
Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today
Krabi tour boat captain missing after falling into ocean
Escalator accident at Bangkok train station leaves 27 injured
A guide to bringing your pets to Thailand
Phuket car suddenly catches fire
Fight over haircut in salon ends with man and wife dead
Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Food fair coming up in Phuket
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand1 day ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand2 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Recent comments: