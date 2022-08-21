Connect with us

Politics

Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Can Prayut remain as Prime Minister or become caretaker Prime Minister?

With what many believe to be the end of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s eight-year term limit just three days away, the Election Commission will discuss today the legal debate over if he can remain in the prime minister seat in any capacity beyond August 24.

That date marks eight years since PM Prayut took office, and the current constitution allows a maximum of eight years for any prime minister, but the current constitution was only adopted four years ago. It’s this discrepancy that forms the basis of the hotly debated legal question: Does PM Prayut’s constitutionally mandated eight-year limit start from the date he took office or from the date the constitution was ratified?

Activist Srisuwan Janya submitted a petition to the Election Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman demanding a definitive answer from the Constitutional to this question on August 5. The Ombudsman responded on Wednesday, rejecting the demand by saying that it is not in their jurisdiction. Yesterday the Election Commission chairman said they would take up the matter today.

A closely related issue is the debate over whether, if it’s decided that PM Prayut’s term limit has been reached, he could just step into the role of caretaker prime minister, continuing his tenure under a slightly different name. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had commented that Prayut could essentially be a transitional prime minister when, if ever, a suitable replacement was elected.

A former Election Commissioner rebutted that idea on Facebook, saying that if the courts decide his eight years are up, he could not be a placeholding caretaker after August 24, pointing out that former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was also barred from being a caretaker.

Opposition party Pheu Thai Party parliament member Somkid Chuekong also expressed a strong disagreement with PM Prayut remaining as caretaker prime minister.

“Taking the role of caretaker will only lead to disunity. Everyone knows that General Prayut has exceeded eight years. I suggest Gen Prayut take this chance to leave his post with dignity.”

The actual legal precedent for how power should shift at the end of a prime minister’s tenure is laid out under Section 41 of the State Administration Act of 1991. It states that the House should choose one of the deputy prime ministers to act as interim Prime Minister under a new one is elected.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-21 16:47
Toss the power hungry regime bum out. No one likes him and his cronies anyway. But fat chance on this as they have the loophole of him becoming the Caretaker PM while they then just wait and rewrite the consitution…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand2 mins ago

Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand56 mins ago

Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Home Services1 hour ago

SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Phang Nga1 hour ago

Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
Chon Buri2 hours ago

One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
World2 hours ago

Terrorists kill at least 20 in Somalia hotel attack
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics4 hours ago

Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today
Krabi5 hours ago

Krabi tour boat captain missing after falling into ocean
Bangkok6 hours ago

Escalator accident at Bangkok train station leaves 27 injured
Thailand6 hours ago

A guide to bringing your pets to Thailand
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket car suddenly catches fire
Crime9 hours ago

Fight over haircut in salon ends with man and wife dead
Crime10 hours ago

Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
Economy10 hours ago

100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Phuket23 hours ago

Food fair coming up in Phuket
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending