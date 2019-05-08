Maya Bay closed for at least another two years

Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, closed last June to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, will now remain closed to visitors for at least another two years.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a renowned marine specialist says, “The meeting yesterday concluded that Maya Bay is to be closed for two more years as the natural environment needs more time to recover.”
Maya Bay’s extended closure will keep the wraps on one of southern Thailand’s most popular tourist attractions. The closure is a blow to Koh Phi Phi tourism but despite protests from tour operators the National Park chiefs have been resolute to plan a more controlled tourist interface in the future. There are already plans in place to limit tour boats visiting the beach whenever it reopens.
At its peak there were 5,000+ tourists visiting the secluded bay, made famous in the 2000 Hollywood film ‘The Beach’, every day.
Environment
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket
Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.
Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.
The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .
Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.
Environment
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”
Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.
Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.
Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.
Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.
The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.
Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Fishing crew release Manta rays after getting snared in their nets
A fishing boat has released two giant Manta rays, tangled in its nets, back to the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga’s Kura Buri. The crew have won wide praise for releasing the snared rays.
Thana Ketsa-ard, owner of the Thanakorn 99 fishing boat, posted a video on Facebook at 12.30am on Tuesday night showing his workers rescuing the two Manta rays just hours’ earlier.
The trawler crew had hauled up the net only to discover the two rays, which grow up to 7 metres in width, were trapped along with their normal catch. The clip shows the crew in the water helping to release the mantas from the net about 7 nautical miles off the Similan Island.
Thana comments in the post that he had ordered his men to free the rays, each of which weighed about 150 kilograms. The largest mantas can reach 1,350 kilograms.
Thana had earlier won praise from Facebook users after he posted a clip of his crew releasing a Leatherback turtle, which weighed about 300 kilograms, back to the sea after it was trapped in the boat’s net.
SOURCE: The Nation
