EEC Colourful festival to hit Pattaya March 30

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Colourful festival is set to hit Pattaya Beach with an array of diverse activities that highlight the local cultures of three neighbouring provinces.

Rayong, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri provinces will be featured in the festival in a bid to spur tourism. Souvenir shops, plays and live music will be available at the event which runs from March 30 to April 2. The event will be divided into three zones, which include the Sunset Market, Colourful Stage on The Beach, and the Cheerful Zone.

The event decorations will focus on a Tropical Pop Art style, with bright colours. Each zone is aiming to offer a trip into the different provinces, invoking every flavour and emotion of the specific culture.

The Chon Buri culture zone, which is the home of Pattaya, will feature seaside resort city decorations.

But, don’t expect to be able to park your car on the beach side of the road because as of March 1, parking is banned.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches, says the move was made in response to an increase in traffic issues after the city has seen more tourists arriving.

According to The Pattaya News, the new rule stirred up social media reactions with many residents agreeing with the move. However, those living outside of the city say they will stop visiting Pattaya. Those who disagree with the new rule have asked where they will park if they cannot park on the beach side of the road.

Yesterday, an exciting windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) competition started and will run until March 26 in a bid to promote tourism and boost the economy. The competition will take place in Jomtien near the Beach Sports Service Center.

The event is divided into two categories, with windsurfing taking place from March 16 to 19, and SUP from March 25 to 26, spanning a total of six days. More than 300 athletes from across the country are expected to participate in the event.