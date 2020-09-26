Economy
Vietnam’s booming manufacturing sector reduced to a trickle as world pandemic kills demand
Vietnamese finance officials are downgrading expectations for a recovery of the south east Asian nation’s economy in 2021. The normally fast-growing gross domestic product in 2020 has stalled due to a huge drop in local and global demand, and the absence of international tourism. The booming economy, growing at an average of 6% per year since 2012, will struggle to reach a growth rate of 2% this year.
Fuelled by manufactured exports, the Vietnam economy has dropped back to a trickle. The Asian Development Bank estimates that this year’s GDP growth could be as low as 1.8%. The Vietnamese factories, that usually crank out shoes, garments, furniture and cheap electronics, are seeing dropping demand as the world’s consumer confidence drops dramatically.
Stay-at-home rules in Europe and America are keeping are keeping people away from retail stores. And despite the acceleration of online retail, many of the consumers are emerging from the Covid Spring and Summer with vastly reduced spending power.
The headaches of 2020 are also challenging Vietnam to maintain its reputation as south east Asia’s manufacturing hotspot. Rising costs and xenophobic foreign policy have put China ‘on the nose’ with some governments, complicating factory work in China, whilst other south east Asian countries lack infrastructure and are incurring higher wage costs.
One Vietnamese factory operated by Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, which produces footwear for top international brands, has laid off 150 workers earlier this year. There are hundreds more examples of the impact of falling demand in the bustling Vietnamese manufacturing economy.
Vietnam’s border closure is also preventing investors from making trips, setting up meetings and pushing projects forward. Those projects in turn create jobs, fostering Vietnam’s growing middle class. Tourism has also been badly affected by the restrictions on travel. “International tourism is dead,” says Jack Nguyen, a partner at Mazars in Ho Chi Minh City.
“Inbound tourism usually makes up 6% of the economy.”
“Things will only pick up only when the borders are open and there’s no quarantine requirements. Who knows when that’s going to be.”
A mid-year COVID-19 outbreak in the coastal resort city Danang followed by the start of the school year has reduced domestic travel, analysts say. Some of the country’s hotels are up for sale as a result.
“Recovery could take 4 years.”
The Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment is now warning that global post-pandemic recovery could take as long as 4 years, perhaps more.
Not that foreign investors in the country are pulling out. Indeed, many are tainge a long-term view that Vietnam’s underlying strengths will outlive Covid-19. Vietnam reports just 1,069 coronavirus cases overall.
SOURCE: VOA NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Thailand
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has been appointed chair of the World Health Organisation’s Regional Committee for Southeast Asia. The colourful and controversial minister made the announcement at a press conference yesterday afternoon. He says 14 countries put his name forward for the role, which has a fixed term of 1 year, partly due to Thailand’s success in controlling the Covid-19 virus.
The committee is due to hold its first meeting today, where members are expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Southeast Asia and share tips and best practice ideas. Anutin says Southeast Asian nations are focused on the resumption of travel between their countries, adding that improving the Covid-19 situation across the region is critical in order to facilitate this.
Anutin is generally well-liked by the Thai public, although the same cannot be said for the country’s foreign population, many of whom were riled by what they saw as xenophobic comments made by him in the early weeks of the Covid outbreak, describing some foreigners as “dirty farang” for not accepting free masks as they were being handed out at a PR event at Siam BTS station in Bangkok in May this year.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Thailand hopes to shorten shipping time by bypassing the busy Strait of Malacca with a 100 kilometre highway and railway passageway. Discussions are underway to construct 2 deep seaports on both sides of the country’s southern coast, which would be linked via rail and highway.
The latest proposal replaces the Kra Canal plan, which was talked about for decades. That plan would have seen a canal crossing the skinniest point of the country, through the Isthmus of Kra just south of Phuket and Krabi, chopping around 1,200 kilometres off the shipping journey. However, it has now been dropped on environmental grounds.
The new project is expected to reduce shipping time by 2 days by bypassing the Strait of Malacca, which runs along Peninsular Malaysia’s south-west coast, before curving east past Singapore. The passageway is notoriously congested, as well as being susceptible to piracy. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, incidents of piracy increased from 8 in 2018 to 30 last year.
PHOTO: Encyclopedia of Earth
Currently, around a quarter of globally traded goods use the Strait of Malacca, with Thailand’s Transport Minister, Saksiam Chidchob, saying an alternative route is now a necessity.
“The Strait has become quite congested. Using an alternative route through Thailand would cut shipping time by more than 2 days, which is very valuable for businesses.”
The alternative route would see a 100 kilometre highway and rail passageway linking 2 seaports on either side of Thailand’s southern coast. It’s understood the government has set 75 million baht aside for a study into the building of the seaports, along with a further 90 million baht to look into the feasibility of highway and rail connections between the two.
If the project went ahead it would be a major blow to Singapore which has built its fortune on being the south east Asian shipping and trading hub at the turning point at the bottom of the Mallaca Strait.
SOURCE: South China Morning PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Southeast Asia
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
The United Nations is calling on all countries in Southeast Asia to criminalise state abductions and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. The organisation’s Human Rights Office says it’s “profoundly concerned” over continuing reports of enforced disappearances, after Wanchalearm Satsaksit, an activist living in exile, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, becoming at least the ninth Thai pro-democracy activist to disappear from a neighbouring country since the 2014 coup.
2 of those activists, Chatcharn Buppawan and Kraidej Luelert, were found dead last year in the Mekong River on the Lao border, disembowelled and stuffed with concrete. Wanchalearm is still missing and his fate is unknown. A UN statement said:
“The time has come to end these heinous crimes in Southeast Asia. Strong commitments are needed by states to achieve that goal through adopting domestic legislation that meets international norms and standards and by fully implementing the Convention, including establishing appropriate domestic institutional mechanisms to investigate allegations of disappearances.”
Only 1 country in Southeast Asia, Cambodia, has ratified the International Convention, while 3 others, Indonesia, Thailand and Laos, are signatories but have not yet become party states.
The Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has documented at least 1,301 unsolved cases of enforced disappearance in Southeast Asia, nearly half from the Philippines. In the past 3 years, cases of enforced disappearances have been reported in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Indonesia is also dealing with a historical legacy of disappearances, including many committed in East Timor.
“Enforced disappearance is one of the worst possible human rights violations that can be committed, robbing families of the knowledge, often forever, of the fate of their loved ones. Families have the right to know and it is the responsibility of every government to urgently resolve these cases, to put in place mechanisms to prevent it from occurring, and to fulfil their obligations under international human rights law.”
The UN says that in Southeast Asia, individuals are targetted for exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. Victims have included human rights defenders, environmental and political activists, government critics, lawyers and journalists.
“Impunity for this horrific act must end. Timely and credible investigations must be undertaken, the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice and families provided the right to reparation.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Today marks the end of tourist visa amnesty
Vietnam’s booming manufacturing sector reduced to a trickle as world pandemic kills demand
Government to stir economy with 100 billion baht stimulus starting in October
“Bad Student” movement by high-schoolers continues fight against authorities
More than 1,000 pigs killed in effort to contain spread of virus in Lampang
Elderly Dutch man’s body found floating near Pattaya Beach
Phuket’s Sri Panwa Resort’s land title deed to be investigated for legality by DSI
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Thai Red Cross says “stay vigilant” as Covid can be asymptomatic yet contagious
Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
This is how to apply to extend your visa in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
- Thailand2 days ago
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
- Crime3 days ago
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Thailand3 days ago
Loose electrical wire causes passing motorbike to burst into flames – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
188 new total of Bangkok clinics accused of defrauding healthcare system