Economy
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
The rapidly strengthening Thai baht is proving a worry for Thailand’s Central Bank, which has said it’s ready to act to limit its rise, given the already damaged economy. The baht’s climb, strengthening nearly 2% against the dollar in the past month alone, makes it one of the highest climbing currencies in Asia.
Its recent rise is being attributed to the country’s seemingly successful containment of the Covid-19 virus, with restrictions gradually lifting and life being breathed back into the battered economy. The Central Bank is concerned that any excessive strengthening of the baht may have an adverse effect on the country’s fragile economy, especially exports, saying it’s ready to act to prevent this.
Thailand’s economy has been badly bruised by the Covid-19 pandemic, given that the country relies so heavily on tourism and trade, two sectors that have been devastated worldwide. Financial experts predict the economy will contract by as much as 6% this year and are anxious not to have a strong currency impeding Thailand’s competitiveness on the global stage.
However, the baht’s gains are limited by its 100 day moving average, with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group saying it’s likely to weaken to 33.50 against the US $ by the middle of this month.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
xe.com (9am Tuesday, Thai Time)Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Opposition criticises Government for unnecessary borrowing
The Pheu Thai opposition party is calling on the government to look to existing funds first before attempting to borrow a trillion baht from as-yet-unnamed sources. Opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsaeng was participating in the last day of the debate on three government decrees concerning the country’s finances.
A Thai PBS World report says the government is under fire for still not disclosing how it plans to borrow one trillion baht. Opposition parties say the public should be kept informed about such decisions, given that they will be paying the price for such significant borrowing for a long time into the future. Meanwhile the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the Thai public to trust him and his government to acquire and handle the money with the interests of the Thai people at heart.
The opposition’s Suthin points to neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam as examples of nations that have not had to resort to borrowing huge amounts of money in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledges that Thai people need help as a result of the significant blow to the country’s economy but insists funds should be allocated from the government’s existing reserves. He says with some reshuffling of existing spending plans, the government could potentially reduce the amount of money it needs to borrow by as much as 15%.
Suthin also questions the government’s motivation in borrowing the money, accusing it of wanting to inject cash into the economy to drive spending, as opposed to compensating the small to medium businesses that have been so severely impacted by the impacts of the Covid-19 lockdowns.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Phuket is scheduled to reopen to outsiders on Monday, to coincide with the start of Phase 3 of the easing of Emergency Decree restrictions enacted to fight the spread of Covid-19. It will also be a pleasant respite for the islanders who have been cooped up on the island since the last week of March.
Phuket’s outgoing governor says his administration has sought approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to reopen Phuket International Airport to domestic flights, and will resume marine services at 24 of the island’s piers from Monday as well.
Permission to reopen the airport has not been given at this time.
Sarasin Bridge, Phuket’s only land connection to the mainland, will also be fully reopened for access to and from the island. Since the start of May there has been restricted access across the bridge where some 50,000 people registered to depart the island.
Some restrictions will remain in force: visitors to Phuket from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat and provinces where new infections have been reported in the past 28 days, will be required to enter 14 day home quarantine, unless the they plan to remain in Phuket for fewer than 3 days.
The provincial prison will also reopen for visits from June 8.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Ambassador calls US “better friend” than China
“Nobody will have to take sides.”
US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre said in an exclusive interview with Nation Thailand that the US spat with China won’t affect relations in the region and nations will not have to take sides. He expects more American companies to invest in the Kingdom in the coming months and years, and reiterated that the US is a “better friend” to Thailand and to other ASEAN countries.
Some regional leaders have voiced concern about the growing tensions between the two largest economies, and worry that this feud may force them to take sides. DeSombre responded, invoking political tones, saying that Washington, “for the first time in a long time, is seeing China for what it is, not as we hope it should be”.
The US has threatened sanctions on China for imposing what Washington sees as an unfair national security law in Hong Kong.
“So, we see challenges coming out of China and are addressing them directly. Obviously, that creates more tension, instead of ignoring the problems that have been created by the previous administration.”
“But at the end of the day, we are not asking anyone to choose between the US and China. And as I said, we view ourselves as a better friend. If you want to be friends with other countries, with China, that’s fine. But we view ourselves as a better friend and will continue to demonstrate that particularly here in Thailand.”
Asked if the 2 countries will ever find common ground or come to a compromise, DeSombre said there are already some areas that the two countries will continue cooperating on.
“And we look forward to China increasing the number of areas where we do have common ground. Unfortunately, that’s not happening much. But we are encouraging them to do so.”
“But we do have a trade deal for example, and we are looking forward to them implementing the “phase one trade deal,” which is a good example of finding common ground, given the other challenging situations.”
While some observers argue that the US has taken a tough stance against China because the US presidential elections are approaching, DeSombre dismissed this notion.
“You should ask China whether the presidential election had anything to do with their decision to suddenly impose the national security law in Hong Kong. That is their choice, not ours.”
“Also, I think various activities in the South China Sea, such as militarising islands, sinking Vietnamese fishing vessels among others… those were not our decisions.”
Asked if he is concerned about the impact the tensions will have on ASEAN-China and ASEAN-US ties, he said he was not concerned about that, but was worried about other pressing issues.
“One area that we see some concerns about is China’s actions that are contributing to drought here in Thailand, such as controlling the flow of water in the Mekong River, and failing to stop precursor chemicals from going to Myanmar, which is allowing massive production of methamphetamine, which is flowing into Thailand. These are our concerns.”
Regarding the slowdown of the global economy, DeSombre said he sees an opportunity in the crisis.
“There’s always an opportunity in crises, and that is where my discussions with the Thai government have really focused on: using this opportunity to move company operations to Thailand.”
“In the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of companies getting concerned about their supply chain, where their manufacturing is located and whether or not they can get the product from that location to where they want to sell them. So, you have a lot of companies looking at, reevaluating their location for manufacturing.”
He added that this presents a great opportunity to Thailand, because it’s “a safe, reliable, secure location for operation.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
Government denies any link between contact-tracing app and spam messages
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
“No evidence of Covid-19 losing potency” – WHO experts dismiss claims of Italian scientist
Prawit tipped to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharat party executive
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 1
Black water pours into the Gulf of Thailand right next to Pattaya’s Walking Street – VIDEO
Pattaya police arrest intoxicated Chinese man, Thai girlfriend in front of station – VIDEO
Government outlines new rules as massage parlours reopen for business
With all patients recovered, Phuket closes its Covid-19 field hospital
11 dead, 14,000 ill as rainy season worsens dengue fever outbreak in northeast
Returnees from UK found with high fever, hospitalised
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
- Business4 days ago
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
- Environment2 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime2 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Thailand4 days ago
Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
National figures for Covid-19 cases in Thailand (May 30)