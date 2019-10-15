Strong baht and divisive politics threatening Thailand’s economy | The Thaiger

Economy
Strong baht and divisive politics threatening Thailand’s economy
The director of the Economic and Business Research Centre for Reform at Thailand’s Rangsit University, says that if the US Federal Reserve cuts the policy rate by another 25 basis points this month, the baht could reach 29 baht to the US dollar.
Anusorn Tamajai says such a cut would put pressure on Thailand’s currency, which has been seen as a safe haven. The surging baht continues to create problems for policymakers, as exporters complain about the exchange rate making their products more expensive as they struggle to remain competitive.
While the Bank of Thailand is preparing a range of new measures to address the soaring baht, it continues to edge closer to 30 baht to the dollar, hitting a six-year high last week.
Insecurity in the global economy continues, and although it’s expected that the US will agree a partial trade deal with China, President Trump still plans to raise tariffs on another batch of Chinese goods worth $160 billion to 15% come December. The ongoing uncertainty is expected to have a severe impact on China’s economy, Anusorn says.
The US has also announced a boycott of Chinese tech companies, accusing them of human rights abuses among the country’s minority Muslim population, and President Trump has also warned China that any acts of violence against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong would negatively impact a US-China trade deal.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, there is ongoing disagreement over amending the junta-sponsored Constitution, with opposition politicians, academics, and civil groups in favour, while the Army Chief remains opposed.
Anusorn fears the ongoing schism in the country’s political landscape may have a detrimental effect on consumer and investor confidence.
“Hate speech could deepen political conflicts and adversely affect confidence. There is a need for political reconciliation by all sides and a determined move towards democracy and raising the standard of living of the people.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
“Eat, Shop, Spend” drive reaches registration target
Ten million people signed up for the first Eat, Shop, Spend stimulus campaign since its launch on September 23. The organisers have expressed thanks to all who have participated.
The first phase of the campaign aimed to boost domestic spending by offering 10 million people a 1,000 baht voucher via the G-Wallet mobile application to spend in specific shops, outside their province, before November 30.
The Minister of Finance says the campaign will be extended into Phase 2 but with the criteria and regulations adjusted to attract more people with purchasing power to spend their own money, without the 1,000 baht per person give-away seen in Phase 1. The second phase will take place in November and December.
SOURCES: The Thaiger | The Nation | National News Bureau of Thailand
Economy
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Following their most recent meeting, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has announced Thailand’s economic growth this year has been revised downward to between 2.7 – 3.0% from the previous projection of 2.9 – 3.3%.
It has also revised down its prediction of this year’s exports to between minus 2 – 0%.
The committee says the revised export outlook reflects uncertainties in the economies of major countries, the prolonged US-China trade war and the strong baht. They added that the economic indicators in July and August suggest possible softening of economic growth in the third quarter, due to the slowing global economy, US-China trade war and the strength of the baht.
The committee estimates that the floods in north-east and central Thailand will cost the economy between 20 – 25 billion baht.
It has estimated that the government’s economic stimulus “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign, which has proved popular with Thais, will inject 20 – 30 billion baht into the economy. The committee says it hopes to see additional new monetary and fiscal measures from the government to boost the economy.
Earlier this week the Kasikorn Research Centre revised downward its economic growth forecasts for 2019 from 3.1 – 2.8%, while predicting that the economy may grow at less than 3% next year amid numerous negative factors.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Economy
“Too good for its own good” – The Thai economy
Bloomberg has written an opinion piece about the robust Thai economy, sharing its fears along with some pats on the back.
“Thailand really should let its hair down. The currency is strong and the current-account surplus is big versus the neighborhood, while there’s a lot of scope for fiscal expansion. The Bank of Thailand has been grudging in cutting interest rates, in contrast to the easing party under way not just in Asia but in emerging and developed markets the world over.”
The article recognises the Thai ‘lever pullers’ resistance to doing anything too drastic following all the lessons learned over the past two decades since the Thai economy led the rest of Asia down the rabbit hole which became known as the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
“But Thailand may have learned the lessons too well. Its policy settings look like they are primed for truly dire times – few predict a coming catastrophe – and insufficiently calibrated to prolong growth or mitigate a shallow recession.”
Whilst commentators and keyboard experts seem bemused by Thailand’s current position as a ‘safe haven’ for investors and currency players, the Thai government keep plodding along with a still-growing, if not sluggish, economy and a reluctance to drop the base rate of the Bank of Thailand any further to make the Baht less ‘interesting’.
The IMF (International Monetary Fund) wants more budget activism and appears to push back against hoarding reserves and the hefty current-account surplus.
“Many directors considered that Thailand’s external position remains substantially stronger than warranted by medium-term fundamentals and desirable policies.”
So far the Thai baht is up 7% against the USD, the next best performing regional currency, the Indonesian Rupiah, has advanced little more than 1% against the USD.
“Two decades ago, a perky currency would have been a great problem to have. Today, the baht’s strength masks an array of problems, some of them distinctly first world in nature. Inflation is virtually non-existent; consumer prices rose just 0.3% from a year earlier in September. Productivity is low and wages are high for the region.”
Read the rest of the Bloomberg article, and it’s suggested remedies to diffuse the Thai baht, HERE.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
Strong baht and divisive politics threatening Thailand’s economy
Saudi Arabia eases visa restrictions for US and European visitors
Toilet break goes wrong when trucks collide in Pattaya, injuring two
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
30,000 baht reward offered after prisoner walks away from Bangkok prison
21% of Thai teenagers are gambling
1000s flock to Hong Kong’s Chater Garden for pro-democracy rally
New controls on three toxic agri-chemicals take effect on October 20
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally”
Festival of lights will decorate 13 Bangkok bridges until October 25
Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga
Professor: Military government too interested in tourism – not people’s welfare
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
- Events3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Journey back to Tham Luang in ‘The Cave’ – VIDEO
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
- Thailand3 days ago
European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Wet weekend for most of Thailand