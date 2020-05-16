Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism | The Thaiger

Economy
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
by Bill Barnett
While Phuket’s brand and economic reality is that nearly half of its contribution to GPP (gross provincial product) comes from tourism is true, it’s important to understand that there are other generators that will aid in the island’s post-crisis recovery.
The island’s real estate sector, that currently has a market value of over 100 billion baht (according to data from FazWaz) in primary and secondary properties for sale, demonstrates the scale and contribution to employment and services.
It’s not all about tourism.
According to our newly completed Phuket Economic Overview by C9 Hotelworks, 87% of foreign work permits as issued to nationals of Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar and are highly leveraged in commercial construction, real estate and hospitality. Other nationalities total 9,835 work permits across the broader economic strata.
International schools, attracting both local and foreign residents, Thais from Bangkok and regional expatriate families, represent almost 4,000 students. Thailand’s non-immigrant ED-dependent visas also have an allowance for parents of students under 20 years of age to obtain a visa, which waterfalls into the property and services sector as well.
Other key demand-generators include international standard hospitals, marinas and a growing retail marketplace. While these have a linkage to tourism, their underpinned recurring cash flows are from full and part time residents, both Thai and foreign.
Post-crisis, Phuket’s scale of services, education, health and wellness, real estate, retirement and sports is likely to see growth as a result of a shift in trends towards quality of life in a resort type island community.
Mounting concern in Bangkok and other Asian gateway CBD areas over air pollution for families with school age children is another macro element that makes Phuket an alternative home base. This is further amplified with the new norm of working remotely and video networking.
Phuket, like most of the world for the remainder of 2020 and in the medium term, will be challenged economically, but the notion that the future is hinged only on tourism is wrong, once you get beyond the beach and look at other scalable business models.
To read and download the C9 Hotelworks Phuket Economic Overview, click HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Official list of businesses permitted to reopen tomorrow (Sunday)
Further to a story in The Thaiger yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as head of the CCSA, has listed the business and leisure activities which can resume from tomorrow, in the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown relaxations. The list, published in the Royal Gazette yesterday so becoming law, includes…
- Food and drink shops or stalls in restaurants, canteens, food parks, but without alcohol based drinks. Pubs and bars are excluded
- Department stores, shopping and community malls selling consumer products and offering services such as beauty and nail salons, and barbers. BUT cinemas, bowling alleys, computer gaming shops, skating rinks, Karaoke, amusement parks, snooker parlours, zoos, fitness clubs, health clinics, massage parlours and schools in the premises must remain closed
- Major retail and wholesale stores
- Homes for the elderly or children with overnight facilities
- TV and film production houses, with a limit of 50 per studio and no audiences
- Conference rooms in hotels and conference centres for board meetings, shareholder meetings, seminars or training with attendees from a single organisation to facilitate screening
- Health clinics, beauty clinics and nail salons outside malls, with the exception of facial treatments
- Fitness clubs outside malls for yoga and free weight exercises only. Exercise machines and group exercises are not yet permitted
- Indoor stadiums for non-contact, competitive sports with up to 3 players on each side, such as badminton, table tennis, Sepak takraw, squash, fencing, rock climbing and gymnastics
- Indoor and outdoor public swimming pools
- Botanical parks, museums, galleries, libraries and learning centres.
Tourism
Airports open, quarantine rules and Samui – the latest
Airports of Thailand warns domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions before they book flights. Currently, there are 5 airports fully operational – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai, but only 4 airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving them.
Phuket airport was set to reopen on May 14, however the Civil Aviation Authority reversed its decision a day after its initial reopening announcement on Thursday.
Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s 2 airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the quarantine rule applies for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking form “Chor Mor 1.” They will also be handed a guide on 14 day quarantine.
All foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be required to stay at hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.
Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents that can be downloaded to a mobile phone via a QR code. The documents are from the province’s administration and public health departments. The information is used to establish screening measures for anybody entering Chiang Rai province.
Travellers from Phuket to Chiang Rai must immediately report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 day quarantine at the passenger’s expense.
If passengers stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, or the 4 southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours they must report to disease control officers at the airport. They will also need to comply with the 14 day home quarantine rule.
Should passengers be travelling from Bangkok after a day visit of fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine. However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. Furthermore if they have a fever or other symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has resumed its daily flights to Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province, but imposing strict social distancing measures for passengers. Bangkok Airways has adopted the sanitary guidelines of the Health Department and the Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also giving away specially designed face masks to passengers (who are required to wear a mask at all times anyway).
The carrier will perform body temperature checks on all passengers at the point of origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also arranged seats onboard to keep passengers apart at a ‘proper distance’.
“Standing and waiting points are designated at service counters and on shuttle buses. Passengers are strictly required to keep a safe distances from others. Passengers are required to wear face masks as well as cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not allowed onboard and no food is served during flights.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government urged to investigate forced unemployment claims
A Thai labour rights group is urging the government to investigate whether some employers are abusing labour laws to avoid paying their workers during the Covid-19 crisis. The call was made during an online seminar on unemployment related to the outbreak.
Some businesses are allegedly requiring their employees to seek unemployment compensation from the Social Security Fund, when they should have continued paying their wages as required by Section 75 of the labour law.
Before the Labour Ministry classified the pandemic as a “force majeure,” some business operators who had furloughed their staff agreed to pay 75% of their salaries. But when the outbreak was declared a “force majeure,” those businesses reportedly asked their workers to seek unemployment compensation from the SSF, at 62% of their daily wage capped at 500 baht per day, or 15,000 per month.
Human rights lawyer Charit Meesit says the Labour Ministry should investigate those unemployment claims, and says new legislation is needed to take care of workers during times of crisis.
Pornnarai Tuiyakhai, a lawyer specialising in labour disputes, says some businesses have exploited the situation to lay off workers without giving severance pay.
“There has also been confusion as to what employers can do, whether they can reduce wages or furlough workers without saying when they will get back to work.”
