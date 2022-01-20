Economy
20 baht bills getting a modern polymer update on March 24
Money enthusiasts, get ready! On March 24 the 20 baht bill is getting a radical new update. No, the Royal portrait isn’t being replaced by a scuba diving elephant or something, but the flimsy, dirty paper the bills have been printed on for decades is being replaced with a modern new polymer.
Starting on March 24, the new, more durable polymer 20 baht banknotes will enter circulation and become legal currency, available at all financial institutions and commercial banks around the country. Anyone who wishes to do so can bring their old paper bills to these banks and exchange them for new polymer notes.
The Bank of Thailand has issued these new bills using polymer instead of paper because they are more clean and stronger than the old notes. They do not absorb dirt or humidity which makes them cleaner and since they’re much more rugged and durable, they don’t need to be taken out of circulation and replaced nearly as frequently as paper bills, making them more environmentally friendly.
Polymer bills like this new 20 baht note are used in many other countries already, including Thailand’s neighbor to the south Malaysia and Singapore beneath that. Vietnam also uses polymer bills, as while as Australia, the UK, and Canada.
The design of the new polymer 20 baht note won’t be wildly different from the current paper bill in circulation, but they will have the neat little transparent window in them as well as and embossed number 20 for added security.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dr Yong says hurrying for a fourth vaccine is wasteful
20 baht bills getting a modern polymer update on March 24
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Top 11 Best Influencer Marketing Agencies in Thailand
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
Thailand News Today | New Requirements for Resumed Test & Go Program
At least 3 killed, 7 injured as Myanmar’s army raid displaced camps in Kayah State
Vietnam eases entry procedures for foreign employees and returnees with valid visas
Chon Buri villagers complain of air pollution from burning crops
Hotel trends to watch in 2022- Check-in like a VIP
Pattaya pushes forward with 300 million baht budget for Old Town Nakula project
More than a million Covid-19 vaccinations ‘expire’ in Indonesia before distribution to public
First meeting of Thailand’s Lower House this year adjourned due to lack of numbers
Thammanat Prompow, 21 MPs booted from Palang Pracharat
Police suspect dead man found on Phuket beach had been sniffing glue
Burmese migrants trafficked through Thailand caught by Malaysian border
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene11 hours ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Business4 days ago
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
- Thai Travel3 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Thailand1 day ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Thailand3 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Recent comments: