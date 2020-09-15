Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea | The Thaiger

Methamphetamine pills were found stuffed in packs of tamarind, a local fruit, about to be shipped out from Bangkok to South Korea. A shipping agent noticed the package was “suspicious” and contacted Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Police.

Officers inspected the package and opened the bundles of dried tamarind. They found methamphetamine pills wrapped in a black plastic bag, hidden in dried tamarind. Yaba pills, meaning “crazy drug” in Thai, are usually a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, sometimes other random additives. A man’s Facebook account is linked to the shipment. Police are investigating and plan to make an arrest.

Photos were posted on the shipping agent’s personal Facebook page, showing the pills and tamarind bundles.

“A warning to other agents, this person is a danger to the society please beware. He wanted to send a box to Korea but inside was Yaba pills hidden in dried tamarind. Don’t let him have a place to stand in our world. Thank You to Khlong Tan Police for taking care of this case.”

Thai media says if the shipping agent mailed it to South Korea, she may have been in legal trouble.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

