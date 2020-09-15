image
Connect with us

Drugs

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Tam Supamas
    • follow us in feedly

Methamphetamine pills were found stuffed in packs of tamarind, a local fruit, about to be shipped out from Bangkok to South Korea. A shipping agent noticed the package was “suspicious” and contacted Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Police.

Officers inspected the package and opened the bundles of dried tamarind. They found methamphetamine pills wrapped in a black plastic bag, hidden in dried tamarind. Yaba pills, meaning “crazy drug” in Thai, are usually a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, sometimes other random additives. A man’s Facebook account is linked to the shipment. Police are investigating and plan to make an arrest.

Photos were posted on the shipping agent’s personal Facebook page, showing the pills and tamarind bundles.

“A warning to other agents, this person is a danger to the society please beware. He wanted to send a box to Korea but inside was Yaba pills hidden in dried tamarind. Don’t let him have a place to stand in our world. Thank You to Khlong Tan Police for taking care of this case.”

Thai media says if the shipping agent mailed it to South Korea, she may have been in legal trouble.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

เตือนภัย. แม่ค้าทุกท่าน. นะคะ. บุคคลนี้ เป็นภัยต่อสังคม. นะคะ. ให้ระวังไว้ด้วย จะส่งสินค้าไปประเทศเกาหลี. …

Posted by Tam Supamas on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Buriram United

So far, 148 people who came in contact with the infected Buriram United football player from Uzbekistan have tested negative for Covid-19 during the second round of testing. The test results from nearly 300 other people “at risk” are still pending. The 29 year old Buriram United football player tested positive for Covid-19, health officials announced last week. The football player arrived in Thailand on August 11 and went into a mandatory 14 day quarantine in Bangkok where he tested negative for the Covid-19 multiple times. It’s an apparent second local transmission of the virus since Thailand’s 100 day streak […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus Asia

Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight | The Thaiger

by David Jackson Monday morning and I’m on the home straight assuming I pass my final Covid test that I took yesterday morning. The situation hasn’t been too bad over the weekend as I was allowed outside into the hotel’s garden area for 40 minutes each day. On Saturday the threat of rain caused the nurse to request my early return to my hotel room, presumably the paranoia of any possible illness caused her some consternation; luckily the rain didn’t materialise and I stayed outside, I am a Brit… rain happens! It certainly feels good on the eyes to see […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Florian Wehde

International travel restrictions have crippled Thailand’s tourism industry so much that Bangkok might end up with the highest loss of tourists out of all the major cities in the world. A report from the global forecasting company Oxford Economics predicts Bangkok will lose about 14.5 million incoming foreign tourists by the end of the year. Cities across the world are experiencing a drop in tourism, but Oxford Economics says Bangkok will be hit the hardest. The reports says that demand won’t even get back up its 2019 high until at least 2024. The demand for international travel to Bangkok will […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending