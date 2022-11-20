Drugs
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
A middle-aged Thai meth head and small-time dealer in Maha Sarakham has expressed his anger at falling standards in the consumer narcotics market.
A team from the provincial administration caught up with man named only as Buasawan, 55, during a drug sweep in the province. Much-wronged by the world, the man had no hesitation is pouring out his tale of woe.
An indignant Buasawan babbled to police that his dealer had sold him 10 dud meth pills, which failed to have any effect at all.
Buasawan was found in a hut in Borabue district where he admitted he had been taking meth pills for days and had gone into debt to a loan shark to finance his habit. He said he had no income of his own so was forced to turn to the lender for help.
He asked to borrow 4,000 baht (US$110) but the lender gave him just 1,000 baht that after expenses were deducted, came to just 700 baht.
Buasawan complained that he spent 500 baht on 10 pills, but found they had no effect. He would do well to do his shopping in Bangkok in the future, where the Bangkok Post flirtatiously insists that his 500 baht could have bought 250 pills.
He said…
“I even took nine pills in one go and still felt nothing, though I slept well that night.”
Police helped the complainant by giving him a urine test before reassuring the man the pills were not dummy at all, but had perhaps been mixed with another substance.
Buasawan had no hesitation in identifying his supplier, a certain Kamsai, aged 60, who plied his evil trade from a hut on the edge of a field to the west of the village.
As police sauntered to the hut in the midday heat, they spied its occupant inside through binoculars. It was none other than the drug lord Kamsai himself, squatting over a small stove preparing his deathly doses.
An intensive search of the nerve centre of Kamsai’s vile operation yielded two modified guns, along with 30 pills.
Drug lord Kamsai, another harmless middle-aged Thai meth head, was more than eager to give police the name of his own supplier, a process that will doubtless lead officers to very top of the drug pyramid, whether it be in Zurich, Yangon or Nakhon Ratchasima.
Police charged the pair with drugs and firearms offences and are now hunting Kamsai’s supplier.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
What is life like in rural Thailand? ft. @Ryan & Mo – Life In Bamboo 🇹🇭
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments
Thailand plans nuclear reactors with US help
Thailand must drop charges against child protesters – Amnesty
SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park
Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Thailand2 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Singapore4 days ago
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
-
Hot News2 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
China3 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Politics4 days ago
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
-
Crime4 days ago
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
-
Expats4 days ago
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park