Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards

A middle-aged Thai meth head and small-time dealer in Maha Sarakham has expressed his anger at falling standards in the consumer narcotics market.

A team from the provincial administration caught up with man named only as Buasawan, 55, during a drug sweep in the province. Much-wronged by the world, the man had no hesitation is pouring out his tale of woe.

An indignant Buasawan babbled to police that his dealer had sold him 10 dud meth pills, which failed to have any effect at all.

Buasawan was found in a hut in Borabue district where he admitted he had been taking meth pills for days and had gone into debt to a loan shark to finance his habit. He said he had no income of his own so was forced to turn to the lender for help.

He asked to borrow 4,000 baht (US$110) but the lender gave him just 1,000 baht that after expenses were deducted, came to just 700 baht.

Buasawan complained that he spent 500 baht on 10 pills, but found they had no effect. He would do well to do his shopping in Bangkok in the future, where the Bangkok Post flirtatiously insists that his 500 baht could have bought 250 pills.

He said…

“I even took nine pills in one go and still felt nothing, though I slept well that night.”

Police helped the complainant by giving him a urine test before reassuring the man the pills were not dummy at all, but had perhaps been mixed with another substance.

Buasawan had no hesitation in identifying his supplier, a certain Kamsai, aged 60, who plied his evil trade from a hut on the edge of a field to the west of the village.

As police sauntered to the hut in the midday heat, they spied its occupant inside through binoculars. It was none other than the drug lord Kamsai himself, squatting over a small stove preparing his deathly doses.

An intensive search of the nerve centre of Kamsai’s vile operation yielded two modified guns, along with 30 pills.

Drug lord Kamsai, another harmless middle-aged Thai meth head, was more than eager to give police the name of his own supplier, a process that will doubtless lead officers to very top of the drug pyramid, whether it be in Zurich, Yangon or Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police charged the pair with drugs and firearms offences and are now hunting Kamsai’s supplier.

 

 

