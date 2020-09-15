Methamphetamine found in coconut milk cans, shipped from Thailand to Sydney | The Thaiger

Drugs
Methamphetamine found in coconut milk cans, shipped from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand police are looking suspects who smuggled nearly a tonne of liquid methamphetamine in cans of coconut milk. The cans were shipped from Thailand to Sydney. Australian police seized the 600 litres of methamphetamine and arrested 2 people for taking the delivery.
86 boxes of cans of “coconut milk” were shipped from Thailand to Sydney last month, according to the Australian Federal Police. The country’s border police tested the liquid and found it was positive for methamphetamine.
Australian Federal Police took the package out for delivery over the weekend and arrested a 29 year old woman and a 20 year old man for taking the package. They were charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported controlled drug. They face up to life in prison.
“We will also liaise with our international partners to try and identify the organised crime syndicate behind this importation – only a well-resourced organised crime syndicate would be able to finance and facilitate an importation of this scale.”
Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau Chief Chinnapat Sarasin says drugs may have been sent by boat through a private parcel company, the Nation Thailand reports. However, the Australian Federal Police say the package is an “air freight consignment.”
The Nation Thailand claims Thailand police have only dealt with crystal methamphetamine busts and have not seen the drug in the liquid form.
Both Thai and Australian police are still investigating.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Australian Federal Police
Two people have been arrested in Western Sydney and an estimated 600 litres of liquid meth concealed inside cans of coconut milk has been seized. More information: https://t.co/7Q53z40LbFpic.twitter.com/m6UuZXAJpP
— AFP (@AusFedPolice) September 10, 2020
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Twitter user faces charges from immigration police for false post
Make sure what you post on social media is true. Charges could be pressed for false information. A Twitter user is being sued by Immigration Police for a post allegedly claiming some foreigners could enter the country without a 14 day quarantine. The Twitter user made a post saying he was recently at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and he noticed that 80% of the passengers were foreign medical tourists. He says they were allowed to enter without a quarantine. The Nation Thailand did not say what charges the user faces. False online posts are typically said to be a violation of the […]
Crime
7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM’s daughters
7 people turned themselves into police following a defamation lawsuit filed a few weeks ago by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters, Thanya and Nittha. The lawsuit was filed against more than 100 social media accounts for spreading false information about the women. 6 of the 7 who face charges were photographed at the police station, protesting their charges and holding up a sign with a hashtag translating to “Finding Prayut’s children.” They raised their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military run government. The 7 people who reported to Bangkok’s Nang Lerng Police […]
Crime
Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani
A mother allegedly slashed her 3 year old daughter’s throat in Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district. The child was sleeping beside her at their rubber plantation home. Police say they found the child dead on the mattress, soaked in blood. They say the child’s throat had a deep cut. 43 year old Bupha Yuensuk admitted to the murder, police say. On the morning before Bupha allegedly killed her daughter, she had a panic attack and was worried her daughters would be gang raped, according to her husband, 43 year old Sathit Uantui. That night, Sathit, who was sleeping in another […]
Methamphetamine found in coconut milk cans, shipped from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
Protesters continue their plans for weekend rally without anywhere to host it
Long stay tourist visa approved
Twitter user faces charges from immigration police for false post
7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM’s daughters
Ready for another holiday? Cabinet considers a long weekend to boost the economy
Mother allegedly kills 3 year old daughter in Surat Thani
Phatthalung 20 year old arrested for killing girlfriend and putting body in a cage
Methamphetamine pills found in tamarind shipment addressed to South Korea
Business closures up 38%, pandemic ‘scarring’ the economy
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
148 test negative for Covid-19 in football player case
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Business3 days ago
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
- Business2 days ago
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
- Bangkok2 days ago
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
- Bangkok1 day ago
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand