Connect with us

Drugs

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket's zero-tolerance policy leads to men arrested for a single meth pill. (via DEA.gov)

Authorities have been cracking down on drugs and guns since the daycare centre massacre, enacting new restrictions and ramping up enforcement. Police in Phuket are now following a zero-tolerance policy and last night arrested three men for carrying as little as one meth pill.

The Thalang Police Chief in Phuket ordered the new zero-tolerance programme and instructed the police force to arrest all people found to have drugs, regardless of the quantity they were carrying. As a result, three men were arrested last night. Two of the men only had a single yaba pill on them.

A 31 year old local from the Pa Khlok area of Phuket was arrested with five meth pills in his possession. Two more men, aged 41 and 18, from Udon Thani were stopped by the Paraphan shop also in Pa Khlok. Each of them was found to be carrying just one meth pill. Under the new zero-tolerance directive, they were all three arrested.

Police brought the three men to Thalang Police Station to be prosecuted for drug charges under the zero-tolerance policy.

The crackdown comes after the daycare centre killer shot and killed 37 people including 24 children, his wife and his child. The killer had been booted from the police force on drug charges and had a court hearing just before going on his rampage. Other would-be copycat crimes were thwarted after, including a man stopped at a school with two guns and 17 meth pills.

The rash of drugs and violence led to immediate new regulations around firearms and school safety, as well as a focus on drugs that are believed to be the catalyst of the violence.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-12 18:40
Well done Phuket police force. Please sustain the momentum forever. 
Deputy7
2022-10-12 19:09
I am a retired police officer and I can attest to the unbelievable damage drugs have done in the World. I am happy to see a zero tolerance in Thailand maybe it will stop the vial disease before it takes…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)56 seconds ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime54 mins ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Sponsored8 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand1 hour ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Travel2 hours ago

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
World2 hours ago

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Thailand3 hours ago

Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Thailand3 hours ago

Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Phuket3 hours ago

Drug test results announced for Phuket’s defense volunteers
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai army chief vows no coup after polls
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending