Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht | Thaiger

Drugs
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
A sack of methamphetamine tablets, valued around 20 million baht, smuggled in tea packets, was seized along the bank of the Mekong River in north-east Thailand, a notorious drug trafficking route.
A longtail boat pulled up to the shore of the Isaan province Mukdahan around 3am yesterday and the driver threw the sack onto the riverbank. Rangers and police, who had been tipped off about a drug shipment coming in from Laos, immediately moved in and the boat sped off.
Inside the sack was 21 green packets labelled Guanyinwang tea. Each packet had 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, according to police and rangers. Soldiers from the Ranger Company 2110 teamed up with police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for the operation.
The Mekong River is a notorious route for the drug trade between Laos and Thailand. Drug trade across the river has been under ongoing watch by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Recently, the UNODC teamed up with Thai authorities for a 2-day assessment on trafficking patterns and organised crime along the Thai-Laos border.
UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas says the drugs are often moved from the Golden Triangle, which is the area where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet.
“The Laos border is being heavily used by traffickers to move drugs from the Golden Triangle into Thailand and then onwards for the regional and inter-regional drug trade, especially crystal methamphetamine, but also ketamine and heroin. Trafficking of people and the smuggling of migrants, as well as illicit wildlife and timber trafficking, are also major challenges in the northeast, and precursor chemicals are going back the other way for illicit drug production in Myanmar.”
There have been numerous drug busts along the Mekong River. Recently, police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compressed cannabis from a boat on the Mekong River near the Nakhon Phanom shore. The next day, officers seized another 500 kilograms of cannabis in the same province. Police suspect the cannabis also came across the Mekong River from Laos.
ทหารพรานกองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี สนธิกำลังร่วมกับหน่วยงานความมั่นคงในพื้นที่…
Posted by กองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี/กองอำนวยการรักษาความมั่นคงภายใน ภาค ๒ ส่วนแยก ๑ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Illegal gambling den owner in Pattaya arrested again in murder for hire scheme
An illegal casino operator in Pattaya is under arrest again after police are accusing him of murdering the man who snitched on him back in February. 56 year old Somchai Jutikitdecha, or Longjoo Somchai, was detained at his residence on Rat Bamrung Road in Tambon Noen Phra of Pattaya’s Muang district early this morning and is being charged with ordering the murder of 47 year old Prathum Sa-adnak.
Prathum, a motorcycle taxi, allegedly had taken photos of the illegal gambling den, which was used to tip off police who raided the building. Upon finding out who snitched on him, Somchai ordered his gambling den supervisers to hire someone to kill Prathum. 39 year old Manas Imnam and 47 year old Niphon Panthong were allegedly hired to murder Prathum.
Prathum was shot dead behind Muang Pattaya 8 School in Pattaya on July 28, 2020. When police apprehended the suspects last December, they initially said they had a fight with Prathum, leading to his murder. But police then linked them to Somchai, who was arrested in February for allegedly running a gambling network in eastern Thailand which caused an outbreak of Covid-19 across multiple provinces. 118 gamblers were arrested on the day of the raid with police saying around 12 million baht circulated through the gambling den daily.
Following his claim that there was no illegal gambling den involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Rayong, provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan was transferred. The order came from national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk as one of the patients has since died.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan also assured the public that there were no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok as worries mounted that such unlawful gatherings could potentially spread the virus. He also didn’t mention the transfer of a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area.
Somchai was released on bail shortly after his arrest, but is not back in police custody. Police say they also arrested Somchai’s 26 year old son, Thana, as he stands accused of hosting gambling sessions along with money laundering.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food
A monk in northern Thailand’s Lampang Province has allegedly taken matters into his own hands by kicking a Thai teenager in the face after he refused to travel 5 kilometres to buy food for the monk. According to the 16 year old boy’s mother, her son was visiting a young monk at the local temple and was playing games with him. Another monk came and asked her son to go buy him food by motorbike. Her son said no because he was low on gas and it was a hot day.
The monk came back and asked why the boy did not do as he was asked, in which the boy said again that he would not go. The monk then allegedly kicked the boy in the face in which the boy jumped up and started fighting back. Other young monks jumped in to stop the fight. The mother says the boy’s eyes, neck and arms were injured. She says the monk did not apologise, and instead, sent relatives to come negotiate.
The mother says her son was only visiting and didn’t feel like he should have to obey orders from a monk. She says she doesn’t want any money from the incident but is only seeking justice for her son. The boy’s grandmother also stated she was disappointed in the monk’s actions. She said this is the first time the monk had done anything like this but she expects better from him as a representative of Buddhism.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Bombs found in stolen truck behind police station in Yala
Police in Yala, one of Thailand’s 3 southern border provinces, are investigating after diffusing a bomb they found in a stolen delivery truck behind a police station. They say the truck was stolen by holding the driver, Baihakee Longluwa, of Kerry Express, at gunpoint. The armed men allegedly pushed Baihakee inside of a house, tied up his hands, and left with the truck.
According to Chiang Rai Times, Baihakee was able to free himself and called the police who then were dispatched to intercept the stolen vehicle. Police found the truck parked behind the Raman police station in Muang Yala. But, the story doesn’t stop there.
Police say bomb disposal officers were called to examine the truck after finding home-made bombs stuffed into 2 cooking gas cylinders under the driver’s seat. They found another bomb stuffed into a bottle of mosquito repellant in a rubbish bin nearby the truck. The bomb squad says they successfully destroyed the bombs.
CCTV caught a black motorcycle arriving to pick up a man who had driven the truck to the police station. Another incident last Saturday occurred in which a group of people burned car tires on 2 different roads and stole 5 CCTV cameras, 3 4G devices and 2 Wi-Fi devices in the Than To and Muang districts of Yala. Police say they found a spray painting at 1 location and a suspicious object that has not yet been identified.
The recent incidents are only a small part of the ongoing South Thailand insurgency, which is a conflict centered on southern Thailand’s disputed border region with Malaysia. Although there’s been bubbling discontent around the region since the start of the 20th century, it emerged as a serious issue for the Malaysian and Thai governments in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist insurgency in the historical Malay Patani region.
It has become a more complex ‘land grab’, and increasingly violent since the early 2000s due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks, and occasionally even pirates. The area has been coined the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and has become, statistically, a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
Tour bus operators in Phuket call for government help after a year of no work
Illegal gambling den owner in Pattaya arrested again in murder for hire scheme
Protesters call for PM’s resignation, release of activists, abolition of lèse majesté law
Lazada, Shopee go head to head in attracting more online shoppers
Pedigree cats seized in drugs raid will be auctioned off
18 metre tapeworm comes out of Thai man, doctors suspect he ate raw beef containing parasite eggs
Monk kicks Thai teenager in face after he refuses to buy him food
800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
Bombs found in stolen truck behind police station in Yala
Thailand News Today | Dry Songkran, Prayut’s ‘spare’ political party, protest on NOW | March 24
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Bangkok4 days ago
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime3 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Crime2 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Phuket20 hours ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
toby andrews
Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:24 pm
The cops will be high for a month.