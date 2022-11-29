Drugs
Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Thailand’s meth problem is rearing its ugly head again, this time in the Southern province of Songkhla. Narcotics control police seized about 400,000 meth pills from a rented room in the Bang Klam district on Sunday.
The suspect, 28 year old Athiwat, allegedly told police that he had stored 15 consignments of about 200,000 meth pills, also known as Yaba, in his room. Athiwat said he was paid 20,000 baht for looking after each consignment.
He said that about a week ago, a man contacted him to pick up four parcels from a privately run service in the Hat Yai district. Each parcel contained about 800,000 meth pills.
Athiwat said that he and his friend picked up the four parcels, and brought them to his room. Two of the parcels were delivered to an unidentified man, he said. Police have now arrested the man, Thai PBS World reported.
Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all over Southeast Asia, where the synthetic drug trade is booming.
Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in east and Southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.
In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.
Last week, police arrested five drug smugglers in Thailand’s northern Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division seized 1.6 million meth pills from the suspects.
The suspects had been driving from Chiang Rai to Bangkok to deliver the pills. The police then apprehended them at a gas station.
There have been a few drug busts in Thailand this year involving millions of meth pills. The biggest bust happened back in January when police seized 15.2 million meth pills in the northern Chiang Rai province.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iran threatens footballers’ families with prison and torture, security source says
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS
Thai man commits suicide due to mass govt corruption
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Pattaya loan sharks allegedly abduct and assault young woman
Nana Overview Guide in 2023
Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Hapless Bangkok gold thief gets caught at a bus stop
Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years
Thailand tourism may see a decline next year
Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids
Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Raid finds all monks on drugs in Phetchabun temple
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Thailand and Cambodian officials agree to remove mines in border areas
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Thai wife leaves husband and runs off with lover & 6mil lottery prize | GMT ON TOUR
Construction work in Pattaya brought to a new level
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides8 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Politics1 day ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
-
Drugs2 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok1 day ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Recent comments: