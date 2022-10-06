Connect with us

Drugs

Drug traffickers and rangers battle in gunfight on Thai-Burmese border

Published

 on 

Soldiers confiscate drugs, photo by Naewna.

Drug traffickers and army rangers have battled in a gunfight on the Thai-Burmese border in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district on Tuesday night. The rangers had seen a group of 30 men. Five men were carrying knapsacks, while five had guns. 

The rangers signalled for the group to stop for a search, and the group started firing at the rangers. A battle between the two groups then began. 

The drug traffickers were able to escape back over the border to Myanmar. It is believed that they carried over the members of their group who were dead or injured. But the group left behind some of its stash. In the six bags left behind, the rangers found about 760,000 meth pills, Naewna reported

Thailand’s northern border with Laos and Myanmar, better known as the Golden Triangle, is a hot bed of methamphetamine production. Most of the ‘meth labs’ are portable, well patrolled, and hidden under thick jungle canopies, away from prying satellite and overhead surveillance.

Between October 2021 and March 2022, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects, seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances like methamphetamine, aka “speed”. Besides speed, the most common drug was marijuana, with some 53,000 kilograms confiscated. Next was crystal meth (ice), with more than 7,552 kilograms found, followed by quantities of heroin and ketamine.

Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of Southeast Asia, where the synthetic drug trade is booming.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime4 mins ago

BREAKING: Nursery mass shooter shoots dead wife and child before killing himself
Central Thailand6 mins ago

Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand
World18 mins ago

Death of 66 children linked to an Indian cough medicine
Sponsored3 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Crime35 mins ago

BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Drug traffickers and rangers battle in gunfight on Thai-Burmese border
Myanmar1 hour ago

Strong emotions and tea on the Myanmar border
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hong Kong2 hours ago

Shark warning – illegal Chinese money lenders nailed in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok airport shames driver for parking in disabled bay
Politics3 hours ago

Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Thailand3 hours ago

Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Travel3 hours ago

What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
Politics4 hours ago

Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood comments
Thailand4 hours ago

Jealous husband allegedly kills wife
Hot News4 hours ago

Taiwan prepares for battle with China
Weather5 hours ago

17 of Thailand’s national parks close waterfalls and attractions due to floods
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending