Drugs

Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A couple was busted when they were caught shipping meth to Australia. (via Pattaya News)

After allegedly shipping crystal meth to Australia, a Nigerian man and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in Bangkok. The couple was stopped and arrested on Friday evening allegedly trying to make a shipment at a private mail drop-off point.

The Nigerian man was identified as Obimma Anthony and the Thai woman is Marisa Noipitak. The pair were stopped by police at the drop-off point with a package that contained Buddhist monk offerings and a hanging frame that were secretly being used to hide drugs inside.

Authorities were first tipped off to the couple by the Airport Interdiction Task Force at Suvannabhumi Airport after they picked up a suspicious package on August 4. Officials intercepted the parcel on its way to Australia and searched it to find was full of monk offerings including a Buddhist monk pillow, all full of crystal meth, totalling 490 grams.

When police took them into custody, they also searched each of the couple’s homes, Anthony’s house in Samut Prakan province and Marisa’s apartment in Bang Kapi. In Anthony’s house, they found 89 grams of crystal meth, 82 grams of cocaine, and 35 grams of heroin and in Marisa’s apartment, they found 985 grams of crystal meth.

The Nigerian man and his Thai girlfriend are now being held by the Narcotics Suppression Division 3. They have been charged with illegal drug possession and the police are investigating the case further.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

MikeW
2021-08-16 01:14
Long stay in the Bangkok Hilton
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

