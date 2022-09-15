Young pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond, signs of foul play

A young pregnant Thai woman was found dead in a pond in Thailand’s eastern Rayong province on Tuesday. Early reports reveal that she might have been strangled. In an initial examination, Klaeng district police found that the woman, 19 year old Kritsana, had wounds on her lips and neck as well as traces of being strangled.

Kritsana had been living with her husband in a rented house about 3 kilometres away from where she was found. Kritsana’s husband told police during questioning that his wife was five months pregnant.

The husband, 22 year old Peerapong, said that he had traveled to work in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, and returned home at about 5am. Peerapong said that Kritsana was expected to leave the house to meet someone around 8pm. Peerapong said the last time he contacted Kritsana was via a video call on the night before the incident.

Peerapong added that he and Kritsana rarely stayed together because of work. He also noted that she was a pliable person and often deceived by others.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident with a forensic team. They are also checking CCTV footage and questioning witnesses. The Pattaya News reported that police appeared to verify that Peerapong was not in Rayong at the time of the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News