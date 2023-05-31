Woman fatally shot amid domestic argument, husband blames dog jump for her death

Photo by Khaosod

A woman was found dead in her home after an argument with her drunken husband in Chachoengsao, Thailand. Police and forensic officers are investigating the scene and questioning four individuals, including the husband, to identify the perpetrator.

Yesterday, officers from Chachoengsao Police Station were notified of a shooting that resulted in a fatality in a two-storey house in the city. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of 48 year old Chanya Charunthanet lying on a chair with a gunshot wound to her back. A .22 calibre long gun, believed to have been used in the incident, was found nearby, along with a large number of white liquor bottles stored in the house.

The deceased’s husband, 63 year old Dawrung Chaengkrachang, appeared inebriated and gave a confused statement. He claimed that Chanya was holding a dog named Donut on a chair when the dog jumped to the floor, causing Chanya to stumble and then fall silent. Dawrung then discovered Chanya dead and placed her on the chair.

A neighbour, 56 year old Surang, revealed that they had heard Dawrung and Chanya arguing, with Dawrung demanding Chanya leave the house. Chanya refused, leading to a heated confrontation, followed by the sound of a gunshot. The neighbour said that Dawrung and Chanya regularly argued after drinking but made up once they sobered up. Surang admitted to hearing the argument and gunshot but was not able to identify who fired the shot.

Forensic officers examined the gunshot residue on Dawrung’s hands and those of three nearby neighbours. All four individuals were taken to the Chachoengsao Police Station for further questioning. Following a detailed autopsy at the police hospital, Chanya’s body will be handed over to her family for the funeral.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the person responsible for the crime and bring them to justice.