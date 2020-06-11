Crime
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Police in Bangkok have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division and Khon Kaen’s Muang police station arrested Thanphicha Rodnongkheng at a rented house near Victory Monument last night.
28 year old Thanphicha, aka. “Mind”, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court for “assault leading to death”. Thanphicha’s boyfriend, 27 year old Manop Amthao, was found dead with stab wounds in their rented room in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on May 28. Thanphicha was nowhere to be found.
Investigators concluded the victim’s missing transgender girlfriend was the prime suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. The hunt led them to Bangkok. Under interrogation, the suspect denied any involvement. Police were not convinced. Security cameras recorded Thanphicha carrying two black plastic bags and a shoulder bag, about 4:30am on May 27 as she walked along the streets away from where they stayed. She was spotted at 4 locations. They suspect the plastic bags contained bloodstained clothing, which she later discarded.
She is being returned, in custody, to Khon Kaen. The investigation is continuing.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters
Police in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, have arrested a 42 year old school janitor for allegedly raping his 2 teenage daughters over a period of more than 2 years. Officers arrested the man yesterday after a complaint from movie star and women’s rights activist Panadda Wongphudee, who went to police after her women’s rights foundation assisted the girls, aged 14 and 15.
She had sought to find them after hearing accusations against the father by people concerned for the girls’ welfare. According to Panadda, the father threatened to kill the girls if they told anyone about the alleged rapes. She told reporters that before filing the police complaint she took the girls to a state welfare home for their safety.
She says the father works as a janitor at an international school and the girls had lived with him after he broke up with their mother and remarried. He also has a one year old girl with his new wife, whom police allege he has also molested.
Police allege the rapes had been going on for a period of 2 years.
Source: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
A woman in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, has landed herself in hot water over a bit of cosplay: the Nurses Association of Thailand is seeking legal prosecution after she claimed to be a graduate of Borommarajonani College of Nursing and dressed as a nurse for a pre-wedding photoshoot with a police officer.
After the photos were posted online, a number of nurses noticed that she isn’t a nurse and told her she shouldn’t have made such a claim. She reportedly attacked them viciously and even threatened to sue them.
Netizens then investigated her social media pages and learned that she used to cosplay in a nurse uniform while performing a dance at her home, and she had passed ninth grade but had never attended a nursing institution.
The public relations head of the Nurses Association announced that “in order to preserve the dignity” of 220,000 nurses across the country, the association reported the case to Muang Nonthaburi Police Station.
The woman is accused of violating Section 27 of the Medical Profession Act by claiming to be medical personnel, and committing fraud by using the uniform of a professional nurse and midwife.
No mention of the cosplay photos like the one below.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Students at Bangkok university can choose uniform based on gender identity
After years of debate on school uniforms, transgender students at Thammasat University can now dress uniforms according to their gender identity. Along with the with uniform rule, the Bangkok university says all staff need to treat transgender students equally. Staff who discriminate or insult transgender students will be disciplined.
The school’s uniforms have long been debated. Back in 2013, Saran “Aum Neko” Chuichai, a transgender woman and Thammasat student, started a controversial anti-uniform campaign. She made raunchy posters with those in the school’s uniforms with messages like “is sex better in uniform?”
“Thammasat is a university of democracy, then why are we forced to wear a uniform when clothing doesn’t determine eduction,” Chuichai told Coconuts Bangkok in a 2013 interview.
While the school only requires students to wear the uniforms for certain occasions, such as ceremonies and exams, the many students are against the idea of uniforms altogether. The Bangkok Post says the university is known for its liberal and laissez-faire attitudes towards many social issues, including uniforms. Last year, students called for the university to abolish the uniforms altogether.
Chulalongkorn University also changed regulations last year to allow transgender students to dress according to their gender identity.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post | Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
Thai medic blasts World Health Organisation for face mask U-turn
Covid restrictions ignored in Hong Kong as hundreds of protesters take to the streets
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Electricity discount has been switched off
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Environment4 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
- Crime3 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui