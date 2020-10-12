image
image
Connect with us

Protests

Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston
    • follow us in feedly

With the next pro-democracy protest planned for this Wednesday, students are asking Thammasat University officials to cancel classes for 3 days so the students can take part in the rally.

The rally is expected to start at 2pm on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, not far from the University’s Tha Prachan Campus, but no end time has been announced. The Thammasat University Student Union issued a statement today asking for classes to be cancelled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tomorrow is a public holiday around Thailand commemorating the passing of the much-loved King Bhumibol, Rama 9, who died on October 13 after years of poor health.

Protesters will gather at the monument on Ratchadomnoen Avenue and march to the Government House to again call on the removal of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as an end to the military-run government and a new charter, according to activist leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the 1973 Thai uprising which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. That event, and the 3 years of political unrest following, culminated in the Thammasat University Massacre in October 1976.

Police have been preparing for the protest saying they plan to deploy around 3,000 police officers to “keep the peace.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 12, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    What sort of revolutionaries are they, having to ask their teachers for to suspend their classes?
    Do they also have to ask their mothers if they can stay out late?

    lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thaiza

A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.

The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.

The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.

It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Protests

Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Protest leader says activists &#8220;in it for the long haul&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Human rights lawyer and protest leader, Arnon Nampa, says political activists seeking to oust the current Thai government are “in it for the long haul”. The leader of the People’s Group (formerly the Free People movement) says protesters will gather at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Wednesday (October 14), before proceeding to Government House. There, he says they will set up camp, possibly for at least a month, to maintain pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

There has been no response from government officials or police about the group’s proposed ‘camping’ campaign.

Speaking at another anti-government rally in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Arnon said his group’s finances are now strong enough to support a sustained gathering at Government House. Wednesday’s rally is expected to last at least 7 days, possibly longer. Activists are calling for major change, with the dissolution of parliament, fresh elections, and a re-write of the constitution, among the demands outlined in a controversial 10-point manifesto that also calls for reform of Thailand’s Monarchy.

It is the last demand in particular that has outraged royalists, with one member of the Senate Committee on the Protection of the Monarchy, Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, condemning the protesters’ demands.

“They don’t care about the feeling of tens of millions of Thais who have had to endure their abusive and offensive content.”

Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post, the police have been asked to avoid resorting to force on Wednesday, with checkpoints being created to ensure those attending are not carrying weapons. According to officials, the protesters have so far not requested permission to hold the gathering.

Yesterday it was reported that a motorcade accompanying HM The King, attending a graduation ceremony, is likely to coincide with some of the rally’s activities. Police have warned protesters not to get in the way of the motorcade.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Environment

Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll | The Thaiger

Bangkok residents are largely unsatisfied with the floodwater management in the capital, according to a recent poll. The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll on October 6-7 with 1,322 respondents from various levels of education and occupations.

Almost 60% of people say they are not satisfied with 33% of those saying poor preparation and flood management contributed to the dissatisfaction. Almost 27% say they are totally dissatisfied because the BMA was very slow to drain floodwaters, leaving some areas flooded for extended periods of time.

However, almost 31% say they were “quite satisfied” with the BMA’s preparations with 9% being “very satisfied” as they reported some areas were not flooded at all. 40% of respondents said they are confident in the BMA’s flood prevention strategy while a majority, 59% said they are not.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, &#8220;Thai Bridge&#8221;, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand18 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12

Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World&#8217;s #6 | October 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending