UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders | The Thaiger

Crime
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
UPDATE: Today, the car mechanic who ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Sunday handed himself over to the police. Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district had previously issued an arrest warrant for 48 year old Kawin Sathorn, for running over a woman who was 5 months pregnant.
The 21 year old victim, Nadiyah, was on a motorbike with her boyfriend in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood (eastern Bangkok) when they were hit by a black Volvo at around 10:30pm. The impacts struck her off the bike, and she was crushed to death as the car went off. Read the original story, HERE
Police say the CCTV images show the Volvo stopped 11 kilometres away and the driver got out and hailed a taxi.
Kawin walked into the police station at 11am today and told investigators that he had lost control of the car after suffering a burst tyre.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Runner hospitalised, claims his water-bottle was poisoned
A man took a swig from his water bottle after he went on a run at a Nonthaburi park, northwest of Bangkok, and later ended up at the hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He says he believes it was from poison in his water bottle.
The man had set his water bottle down at the Makut Rommayasaran Park. After he finished his run, he drank from the bottle, noticing it had a strange taste. He then went out to dinner. His vision blurred, he got shortness of breath and started vomiting. He passed out and woke up in a hospital.
Doctors told him it may have been a stroke, but the man says the learned about a toxic substance that causes similar symptoms. He looked at the water bottle and said it appeared to have a small hole. He posted photos of the hole in the bottle and warned runners about leaving their water bottles unattended.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
เตือนภัยนักวิ่ง!!!วางขวดน้ำในสวนสาธารณะ อาจตายเพราะโดนวางยา!!!(ยาวหน่อย แต่อ่านเถอะครับ…
Posted by Etoriw Sibaht on Monday, June 22, 2020
Bangkok
“The End” for one of Thailand’s last independent cinemas
The Scala cinema in Bangkok’s Siam Square, is set to close its doors for good at the start of next month. Management from the cinema’s parent company, Apex Scala, have announced the theatre’s demise on social media, saying a series of farewell events will be held between July 3 and 5.
Khaosod English reports that the cinema has faced threats of closure in the past, but always managed to survive them. However, it sits on land owned by Chulalongkorn University, and its lease agreement is set to expire at the end of this month. There has been no announcement from the university regarding its plans for the building.
The Scala theatre is renowned for its Art Deco design and has operated as a cinema since 1969. It is one of the last independent movie theatres in the country. Another Apex-owned theatre, the Lido, shut its doors in 2018 after the expiry of its contract, which was also with Chulalongkorn University.
The Scala plans to turn all its lights on full on July 3 to allow Bangkok cinema lovers a final look at its infamous interior. Final movie screenings will take place on July 4 and 5, with the film selection yet to be announced.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, in what was then Siam. 30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama 8) and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.
“88 years ago today around dawn, the People’s Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy. We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the current constitution drafted by the military.”
Activist Anon Nampa, who organised a pre-dawn protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, says he believed the young generations are looking back at that era to draw parallels about today.
“We want to commemorate the 1932 revolt.”
Police say they’re monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Large public gatherings remain banned during the Covid-19 crisis under the emergency decree, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.
In remarks made yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha didn’t directly address the protests, but he warned: “Don’t violate the monarchy and don’t violate the law.”
In Isaan’s Khon Kaen province about 10 students from Khon Kaen University gathered to clean the area around the provincial Democracy Monument. They arrived at the monument about 6:30am with brooms and cleaning fluids, and held up cloth banners with messages to remind passersby of the change that took place 88 years ago.
A number of soldiers, police and local officials, both in uniform and plain clothes, were visible in the area, keeping an eye on them. A member of the group, who asked not to be named, told reporters the activity is intended as a symbolic gesture on the anniversary of the 1932 revolution to remind the new generation of the importance of democracy.
In recent weeks, certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand: celebrated leaders of the 1932 who were once officially honoured as national heroes and symbols of democracy. Reuters has identified at least 6 sites memorialising the People’s Party that led the revolution which have been removed or renamed in the past year.
Facebook page.
Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Thai cabinet endorses raising age of criminal responsibility
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Update on Asia’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine
Music festival sparks fears of second wave in France
Runner hospitalised, claims his water-bottle was poisoned
Thai historians aghast as faux-marble floor tiles used to renovate 300 year old temple
China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee
“The End” for one of Thailand’s last independent cinemas
WHO says to keep breastfeeding, even with Covid-19
Deputy PM to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharat party
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Crime3 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography