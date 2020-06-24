Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year
People won’t be throwing or spraying water on each other next month. Celebrations for Thai New Year – Songkran – were rumoured to be moved from April to July, but it now looks like it’s going to be pushed back later this year.
The annual celebrations could even be separated to be on non-consecutive days, according to a source in the Government.
Many businesses and schools are still just opening back up and adjusting to “new normal” regulations. PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha said a long holiday would not be good for government agencies that need to remain at work at this time. He said the holiday might be rescheduled later in the year.
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily
A coffee shop set up in a decommissioned Airbus 330 has been ordered to close temporarily after the business simply became too popular after going viral on social media.
It’s understood thousands of customers a day were arriving for a latte or cappuccino from “Coffee War” in Sattahip, in the south of Chon Buri province.
Apparantly the aircraft cost 10 million baht and was converted into a quirky cafe selling coffee for between 60 and 80 baht a cup. But health officials have asked the coffee shop to close for a week, in an attempt to alleviate the daily overcrowding and dissipate the enthusiasm. The aircraft was formerly part of the Thai Airways fleet. There might be some more unused aircraft available soon…
Deputy PM to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharat party
In a widely anticipated move, 74 year old Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, dubbed Thailand’s “Rolex General,” has accepted the invitation to become the new leader of Thailand’s ruling Palang Pracharat party.
The move is seen as a way of strengthening unity within the fractious main coalition party, and to provide unity for the government as it struggles to stay in power beyond this election cycle.
His acceptance of the top job comes just weeks after he told media he was “not ready” to take up the job.
The diminutive general and staunch Prayut ally, has been embroiled in a number of controversies and misunderstandings but has remained a deputy PM throughout the time of the NCPO and then its transition into a new government following last year’s general elections.
Thai historians aghast as faux-marble floor tiles used to renovate 300 year old temple
On hearing that an historic Buddhist temple is undergoing renovation, you wouldn’t expect cheap floor tiles from the local hardware store to be used… But academics and netizens are, not surprisingly, up in arms after a restoration project in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok.
The 300 year old temple was refitted with cheap faux-marble floor tiles and a new aluminium roof.
Such is the damage, Buddhist academics claims the temple has been stripped of its architectural and historical importance. The floors and walls have been covered in white and faux marble-patterned tiles, the carved wooden gable pulled apart, and an aluminium roof fitted.
“The aluminium roof and mosaics bought from the market give this the same aesthetic as a food court.”
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 Siam Revolution.
30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of Rama 8 and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.
Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old
A motorised paraglider has crashed into a 6 year old child on a Krabi beach. The child was rushed to the hospital and the flyer took care of the medical expenses.
Now, the flyer could face charges from local National Park officials. There were two other flyers in the air at the time.
The pilot somehow managed to kick the child in the head as he was trying to land. The parents rushed to his help and the pilot also helped as they took him to hospital.
Paragliding is illegal on the park's Klong Muang Beach.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
“Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules.”
Thailand will begin allowing foreigners to enter the country from July 1, easing the months-long arrival ban. But foreign tourists will still be banned. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the first group will comprise businessmen and investors on the waiting list, skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourist’ patients who have agreed to alternative state quarantine.
The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of the CCSA. Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules. They include about 30,000 expected to arrive for medical and wellness ‘tourism’.
Others are expected to include 15,400 skilled workers and experts, 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students, 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand, and 700 businesspeople and investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to quarantine.
Another group to be considered for admission comprises businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations. They would be tested for Covid-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel. Businessmen on short-duration stays may be exempted from quarantine but officials are considering alternative ways to monitor them.
A further group would comprise tourists and travellers arriving under the “travel bubble” scheme, though details for this group have yet to be finalised or the reciprocal ‘bubble’ countries announced.
Medical and wellness tourists will be allowed when health institutions and hospitals are ready and have received the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification, which is scheduled to start from July 1. Areas open for this group include Bangkok, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Tourists arriving under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on August 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accommodation and not travel.
Dr. Taweesilp says the draft measures will be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Post-Covid nightlife in Thailand is likely to be a bit duller than before, but at least “soapie massage” is back on the menu. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that massage parlours of every description will be allowed to reopen along with bars, pubs and other venues in the next phase of easing restrictions.
But, there will be no dancing allowed outside of table areas and no scantily clad girls flogging beer will greet customers when pubs, bars and nightclubs reopen in July, according to the CCSA. They added that they are relenting and will allow massage parlours to reopen after all.
Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says no forms of advertising will be allowed inside nightlife venues, including beer “brand girls,” ostensibly to reduce crowding. Among the many new rules, employees won’t be allowed to sit, sing, or dance with customers, and only 5 people will be allowed per table.
He emphasised that alcohol in shared containers like jugs, towers and buckets should be avoided and tables must be at least 2 metres apart or separated by barriers of at least 1.5 metres. Moreover, all venues must have CCTV cameras covering all areas of the venue. (ALL areas?!)
In a move that will likely put off prospective clients, Dr. Taweesilp says sex massage parlours will need to log all visitors onto the government’s Thai Chana tracking system. Other rules include frequent cleaning, temperature screening, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The last 2 could only be dropped when “bathing”.
Considering how few venues appear to be zealously following the rules lately, enforcement of these rules to the full letter of the law is probably dubious. Many bars have fully reopened without such restrictions in place, and the nightclub rules seem unlikely to be enforced beyond the most high-profile venues. The pubs and clubs already have ‘systems’ in place to avoid prying eyes or undue attention.
Dr. Taweesilp says all the rules are still in proposal form, with details to be confirmed after the CCSA meets next Monday. Its Friday meeting was postponed due to PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s commitment to an ASEAN conference.
PHOTO: An alleged photo from an alleged “soapie massage” alleged venue with real alleged hostesses ready to meet alleged customers.
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Thai cabinet endorses raising age of criminal responsibility
The Cabinet has approved a draft bill increasing the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It also gave the go-ahead to changing the age during which measures other than criminal punishments can be applied, from 10-15 to to 12-15, under the same code.
The changes are in line with the ICCPR and medical opinions that 12 year old children aren’t very different from 10 year olds in terms of cognitive skills, according to a government spokeswoman. She says the change will bring down the number of juvenile criminals, thereby cutting state expenditures.
“Other measures will be used such as close supervision or vocational training so children have a chance to grow up to be good citizens.”
Following the Cabinet’s approval yesterday, the draft will be forwarded to the Council of State for screening, before submission to government whips and then to the House of Representatives for debate.
While the potential revision will exempt those under 12 from punishment, if convicted by a court, the court is empowered to take any of the following steps to deal with offenders aged from 12 to 15, or their parents:
- Warn young offenders before setting them free
- Return young offenders to their parents or guardians, with a condition that they must prevent them from committing further offences for a specified period
- Impose probation conditions on the young offender
- In the case of young offenders without legal parents or guardians who are able take care of them, the court can place the youth under the care of a person or an organization appointed by the court for a specific period
The court can send the young offenders to a school or training centre designed to train young offenders for a specific period, but not until they are 18.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
