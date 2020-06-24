Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver | The Thaiger

Crime
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A pregnant woman was killed in a hit-and-run road accident over the weekend. Bangkok police are looking for the driver of a black Volvo that sped off after hitting a motorcycle from behind.
The woman was 5 months pregnant. She was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when the car hit them from behind. Thai media says the woman was run over by the car when it sped off. The woman and her baby did not survive. The Chiang Rai Times did not report on the boyfriend’s condition.
Finding the driver might be difficult. There’s surveillance footage that shows the driver parking the car about 8 kilometres from the accident and getting out to flag down a taxi. While police have seized the abandoned car, they haven’t been able to ascertain who actually owns the car at this stage. The last owner of the car died last year and his girlfriend kept the car, but she said it was later stolen.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service
Local produce farmers and merchants are getting some help distributing fresh fruits from Grab Thailand. The company already has a smart phone application for ride-sharing and food delivery. Now fresh produce will be delivered through GrabMart’s Farmers’ Market feature.
At the moment, the fresh fruit delivery is only available in Bangkok with distribution centres at the Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park. The fruits come from various provinces in Thailand. A spokesperson for Grab said 10 more centres are planned to open in the next month.
Mangos, durian, lychee, mangosteen and bananas from local farmers and merchants will be delivered through Grab as part of the campaigns “Grab Loves Thais” and “Grab Loves Farmers”. The company expects 40,000 orders of fruit by the end of the year. The spokesperson did not say how much of a cut of the profits Grab gets from the fruit sales.
The advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister touts the new digital delivery service and says e-commerce generates 3 trillion baht for the economy.
“Enabling farmers to use digital platforms could ensure better product prices as farmers can reach customers directly.”
While Grab is launching new campaigns and services, Bangkok Post says the company is face hard times amid the pandemic. Grab Holding said it would cut 360 employee, or 5 % of the total, to reduce expenses.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thailand Press Release NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say. The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that juice up the engines.
Young dek waen racers took off again last week after the nightly curfew was lifted. Many are teenagers. Police issued a warning, even making some arrests. Deputy rector of Rangsit University, police lieutenant colonel Kritsanapong Phutrakul, says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders. Mechanics and motorbike owners should be arrested in parallel with the riders, he says.
“Police arrests do not solve the problem at its root cause so all parties should work together to eradicate street racing,” he said, adding that steps should be taken after the racers are arrested to make sure they don’t do it again. Some agree that restorative justice is the best approach. Even educating parents about the illegal sport could help he says.
A criminologist from Mahidol University, Sunee Kanyajij, says that the government needs measures to control motorcycle trading as more than half of the motorcycles brought from these specialist shops have been used by the young racers.
“The problem of street racing must solved at the policy level.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 23
Officials investigate the illegal logging of 36 rai in Narathiwat
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
World Covid-19 cases accelerate as the toll surpasses 9 million infections
Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation
Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service
Certain hand sanitisers ‘could be toxic’ in the USA
Police ask man not to wear a shirt critical of the Thai monarchy
Schools in France reopen with new hygiene measures
Germany arrests Syrian doctor for alleged torture
Dinosaur footprints resembling T-Rex found in Australia
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Economy4 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists