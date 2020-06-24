Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver | The Thaiger

A pregnant woman was killed in a hit-and-run road accident over the weekend. Bangkok police are looking for the driver of a black Volvo that sped off after hitting a motorcycle from behind.

The woman was 5 months pregnant. She was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when the car hit them from behind. Thai media says the woman was run over by the car when it sped off. The woman and her baby did not survive. The Chiang Rai Times did not report on the boyfriend’s condition.

Finding the driver might be difficult. There’s surveillance footage that shows the driver parking the car about 8 kilometres from the accident and getting out to flag down a taxi. While police have seized the abandoned car, they haven’t been able to ascertain who actually owns the car at this stage. The last owner of the car died last year and his girlfriend kept the car, but she said it was later stolen.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times