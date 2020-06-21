Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography | The Thaiger

Crime
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography
Police in Chiang Mai province have arrested an unemployed teacher after finding child pornography on his computers. The 33 year old man had previously worked as a music and dance teacher at a private school. He was reportedly paying a LINE app group to download sexual images of children as young as 10. Chiang Mai police collaborated with the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Friday and raided the house, owned and occupied by “Chai,” whose surname was not given.
Officers arrested the man after they pornographic images of both male and female children on 2 laptop computers, 2 mobile telephones and several USB flash drives and SD storage cards. Chai reportedly admitted that he had downloaded all the materials after joining a group on the LINE app that charges for membership before files can be downloaded.
Chai is charged with possessing child pornographic material, which carries a maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Authorities will also investigate the LINE group for possible involvement in human trafficking.
The ICAC task force launched its “Save Children Operation” during the Covid-19 crisis when computer-related crimes spiked. In 56 days of operations in 24 provinces, they made 47 arrests and helped 100 victims, as well as seizing more than 150,000 images of child pornography.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Aussie woman arrested for shoplifting in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Police in the northern province of Chiang Mai yesterday announced the arrest of a 38 year old Australian woman who allegedly stole 6 inexpensive items from a store in tambon Chang Moi, in Mueang Chiang Mai district. “Emily C.” was traced after she got into a white Toyota Prius and returned to the hotel where she had been staying for a number of days.
Her “haul” comprised 5 pairs of sunglasses valued at 100 baht each and a purse priced at 150 baht. The theft had been reported to police by the shop owner, 32 year old Pim, on June 10. By examining CCTV footage from the shop, police were able to identify the woman and her car and track her down. The woman has been charged with theft and using a conveyance in pursuit of the crime.
SOURCES: thaivisa | Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
6 major zoos, 127 national parks to reopen tomorrow in Thailand
Starting Monday, 6 of Thailand’s major zoos will reopen for visitors free of charge, and 127 of the country’s 155 national parks are also set to open their doors again. The minister of natural resources and environment told a press briefing that Chon Buri’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and the Elephant Nature Park in Surin will reopen on Monday, free of charge until the end of the month.
Some restrictions will still apply: there will be a 2,000 visitor daily limit over the 2 entry periods, 8am-noon and noon-5pm, to shorten visiting times and reduce crowding. Also, visitors must now book tickets by phone or online and, on arrival, they’ll have their temperature taken and be asked to check in with the Thai Chana app.
The minister added that social distancing will be enforced in crowded areas like ticket booths, shuttle buses and food stalls, and hand sanitising gel will be placed around the grounds. The use of air conditioning will also be limited as a precautionary measure.
127 national parks, mostly forest areas, will also reopen, but 28 marine parks will remain closed due to monsoon season. 64 national parks will be completely open while 63 will not open all areas just yet.
“During the 3 months that the 155 parks were closed, we can see how nature revived itself. In the new way of tourism, I’d like to ask for cooperation from visitors. Please do not litter! Over the past 3 months, we haven’t seen any animals die from eating rubbish. If this happens, an animal dying from eating litter, I will close the park right away.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Massive elephant migration causes problems in the North
The Covid-19 crisis has shuttered elephant camps across Thailand’s North and Northeast, most of which relied primarily on tourist revenue. Now around 1,000 elephants, threatened by starvation, have journeyed through the hills of northern Thailand, making a slow migration to their homes.
For many of the animals, home is the village of Huay Pakoot in Chiang Mai province, where generations of ethnic Karen elephant handlers have been rearing the giant mammals for 400 years. But it is around the tourist hub in Chiang Mai City, 180 kilometres away, that mahouts and their elephants work, performing for foreigners in amusement parks or “elephant sanctuaries”.
Some of the camps allegedly employed abusive methods to “break” and train the elephants, who earned their keep entertaining busloads of tourists. But as the pandemic paralysed global travel and closed many of the parks in mid-March, some 3,000 of these elephants have been unemployed. Many, at risk of starvation, have been brought home.
35 year old Chaiyaporn, a mahout of 15 years told AFP that the elephants seemed happy to be home.
“They are tired but rather happy. They have a very good memory. It seems that after years of absence they know they are finally coming home.”
About 1,000 elephants and their mahouts have returned to their villages in the past 2 months, according to the president of the Thai Elephant Alliance Association.
“Such a big migration over such a short period of time is unprecedented in this country.”
But the homecoming is not without problems. Huay Pakoot usually has fewer than 10 elephants: now more than 90 are living alongside 400 villagers. The forests surrounding the village have been cleared to grow corn, and there’s nothing to support the needs of such a large herd. Although some sleep behind homes, most of them stay in the forest at night, watched over by their mahouts. But sometimes they escape and roam around farm property, risking harm from people defending their crops.
Conflicts between territorial elephants have also already been reported, with at least 2 injured in a fight. And for mahouts who made the long journey home to avoid starvation themselves, finding up to 300 kilograms of plants for each elephant, their average daily diet, is a challenge, to say the least.
Buying sufficient feed instead can cost around 500 baht daily ($15), acccording to 19 year old mahout Jirayu, out of reach for many mahouts.
“More grass, bananas, and sugarcane” crops will have to be planted if the outbreak goes on much longer.”
There is also concern that desperate mahouts might turn to the illegal logging industry, which operates around the Thai-Myanmar border.
SOURCE AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography
China traces Beijing Covid-19 outbreak to European strain
Covid-19: 1 new imported case, 27 days with no local transmissions (June 21)
Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest – VIDEO
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Baby elephants killed by electric fence in Chantaburi
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
31 illegal Cambodian migrant workers apprehended in border town
10 arrested over spreading ‘fake news’ online
Thai immigration crackdown on illegal migrants flowing back into the country
Partial solar eclipse today, starts just after 1pm
Ruling PP party denies coercing opposition parties to join
Over 100 arrested for illegal motorcycle night racing in Nonthaburi
UPDATE: Kidnap/murder suspect Banyin in suicide bid
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Cambodia7 hours ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Economy1 day ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Business3 days ago
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“It’s 3 months now, when can we reopen?” – Pattaya bar owners
- Crime4 days ago
Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Locals support young tourist stuck at Phrae forest retreat