South Thailand shootout ends with 2 dead, 2 injured after wedding party

The scene of the shootout, photo by Bangkok Post.

A shootout at a hotel car park in Surat Thani‘s main city district in South Thailand ended with two dead and two injured. The shootout occurred after those involved attended a wedding party last night.

The tragic incident occurred at the Bunjongburi Hotel’s car park on Liang Muang Road in the Makham Tia sub-district. Authorities were alerted to the situation around 8.25pm, Bangkok Post reported.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police, forensic officers, and rescue workers discovered the bodies of the two deceased men. The first victim was identified as Panuphong Suwannasin, a 35 year old renowned amulet expert from Surat Thani’s Tha Chang district, known as ‘Khunphaen Surat.’ Suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, body, and legs, Panuphong had a pistol close to his left hand.

The second body belonged to 39 year old Wirat ‘Jane Thonglor’ Sudphakdee. Wirat was the owner of Thonglor, a well-liked pub in the district. Wirat sustained multiple gunshot injuries to his head, body, hip, and right leg. Investigators found 15 spent bullet casings scattered around the crime scene.

The injured women were later identified as 30 year old Kansiri Suwannasin, Panuphong’s wife, and 20 year old Thanaithorn Luetheng, from Trang province.

According to the police investigation, all four victims attended a wedding celebration in a building behind the hotel. Prior to the incident, Panuphong and Wirat were friends, who later became involved in a conflict that endured for more than two years. After the party, the two men headed to the car park to have a conversation, which ultimately resulted in the deadly shooting.

Police found 15 bullets scattered over the area.

According to a source, Panuphong and Kansiri were apprehended by Bangkok’s Crime Suppression Division on drug-related charges in May 2021. Kansiri and her husband had both been incarcerated previously. Upon completing his prison sentence, Panuphong started conducting his amulet trade online, amassing over 100,000 followers on his Facebook page.