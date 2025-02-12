Thai boy forced into inappropriate acts by foreign students

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

An incident involving a seven year old Thai boy being forced by four foreign students to perform inappropriate acts at a school has emerged. The boy’s mother reported the incident to the police, who have been accused of dismissing the boy’s claims as playful experimenting among children.

According to reports, the boy, who is in the first grade, was allegedly forced by three Myanmar students and one Cambodian student, 10 to 11 years old, to engage in inappropriate activities. The incident was initially reported on a social media group seeking legal advice.

The boy’s mother, a 33 year old woman identified only as A, filed a complaint with Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekachai Phakwattana at the Ban Bueng Police Station in Chon Buri.

The mother learnt of the incident from a friend whose child attends the same school. Her son and the friend’s child were allegedly targeted by students from fifth and sixth grades.

Despite the boy returning home without mentioning the incident, the boy’s friend’s mother inquired if he had experienced something similar. This prompted the boy to disclose the incident to his mother.

Upon questioning the school, the teacher claimed that the seven year old wanted to try it himself and dismissed the act as mere teasing. The mother expressed disbelief in the teacher’s explanation, stating that her son denied wanting to participate or that it was a playful act.

She further mentioned that the school has a significant number of foreign students, with some being older than their Thai classmates.

The mother expressed her concerns over the school’s admission policies, highlighting that students from neighbouring countries, such as Cambodia and Myanmar, are often older than the Thai students in the same classes. She emphasised the need for better screening practices, given the difference in children’s behaviours and backgrounds.

There has been no communication from the school to arrange a meeting with the parents of the alleged offenders. Instead, the school mentioned plans to install additional CCTV to monitor student behaviour.

The mother doubts the effectiveness of such measures, considering the unpredictable nature of children’s actions, reported KhaoSod.

The mother also raised concerns about the parenting of the foreign students, questioning what might have influenced their behaviour.

She urged the school to re-evaluate its admission policies for foreign students to ensure a safer environment for all children, as similar incidents have reportedly occurred involving her son’s friend.