Thief steals from a Pattaya bar’s merit money tree | The Thaiger

Crime
Thief steals from a Pattaya bar’s merit money tree
CCTV surveillance footage from the Bart Navy Bar on Pattaya Beach Road reveals a thief crawling in and stealing from the merit making money tree in the bar.
The We Love Pattaya Facebook page describes the thief as a “sinner”.
#พัทยาเตือนภัย โจรใจบาป ขโมยเงินทำบุญ เกลิ้ยง !! กล้องวงจรปิดบันทึกภาพ โจรใจบาปแอบคลานเข้ามาในร้านบาร์เบิรด์เนวี่บาร์…
Posted by เรารักพัทยา on Monday, 19 August 2019
The time stamp indicates that the”sinner” was operational around 4.30am yesterday (Monday) morning.
The bar in Soi 7 Pattaya is well situated about 200 metres from the Pattaya police station.
Merit trees are set up in many bars to collect donations for “tham bun” (merit making) which are then donated to local temples and charities.

Japanese ringleader of fraudulent call centre arrested in Thailand
PHOTOS: Tna.mcot.net
Immigration police have arrested 30-year-old Jinnai Yamato at a resort in the Bang Rak district of Bangkok. Thai police have been looking for him for over 4 months, after it was discovered he was wanted in Japan and was believed to have fled to Thailand.
He first came to the attention of Thai police following the arrest of 15 call centre employees in Pattaya. Those arrested identified Yamato as the leader of the centre, which was operating from Thailand.
Most of the call centre’s victims are Japanese citizens, which had led to Japan issuing an arrest warrant for Yamato. It’s understood that in total, more than 500 victims have been scammed by the call centre operators to a total amount of 89 million yen (25 million baht).
Yamato was also found to have overstayed his visa and will be prosecuted accordingly and then deported back to Japan.

“Useless”. Probation Department’s rented monitoring devices don’t work.
The electronic monitoring bracelets, worn by prisoners on parole to keep track of their movements, and rented from a private company, are useless.
Deputy Thai justice permanent secretary Thawatchai Khaikhaeo, together with a spokesperson from the Justice Ministry, told the media that the investigating committee, set up on August 9 to probe the Chinese-made bracelets, completed its investigation last Friday.
Thai PBS reports that the committee said the EM bracelets were “useless”, because the devices could be easily removed from the wrist, without the need to cut the strap, and returned to the wrist just as easily.
Some of the paroled prisoners were found to be allergic to the bracelets, which caused itching or infected rashes on their arms. Additionally, the electronic system inside the bracelets did not function properly, giving out false device alerts between 10,000-100,000 times a month, or emitted no signal at all.
The Department of Probation has been notified of the committee’s findings and ordered them to contact the supplier, Fort Corporation, to address the problems or cancel the contract. The department has already asked the company to replace the malfunctioning devices or face a fine of 500 baht per unit per day.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Mai
Burmese drug smuggler shot in northern Thailand shootout
PHOTOS: Manager Online
A Burmese drug suspect has been killed in a shootout with Thai police and soldiers while attempting to ship drugs across the border into Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district early today.
The man was believed to be a fighter with the Shan ethnic group in Myanmar and a part of a group of 30 drug smugglers.
A joint force of 30 policemen and soldiers staked out a forest near Ban San Ton Du in Tambon Tha Don at 2am this morning. They spotted about 30 men in green uniforms carrying a bag each and walking through the forest to two pickup trucks waiting at the end of dirt road near the forest. They were all armed with military-style assault rifles.
Authorities waited for the suspects to load the bags into the back of the two pickups before emerging from hiding, shouting to the men to surrender and lay down arms. Rather than laying down they responded by opening fire instead.
A gunfight ensued for about 20 minutes before the suspects fled into the forest to cross back over the Burmese border. Police then checked the spot where they found the body of a suspect who had been shot twice in the chest. Another unit managed to arrest another suspect in green military uniform. The suspect was unable to speak Thai.
Authorities also found and seized about 9.8 million methamphetamine pills inside 50 fertiliser bags in the back of the two pickups.
SOURCE: The Nation | Manager Online
