Thief steals from a Pattaya bar’s merit money tree | The Thaiger

CCTV surveillance footage from the Bart Navy Bar on Pattaya Beach Road reveals a thief crawling in and stealing from the merit making money tree in the bar.

The We Love Pattaya Facebook page describes the thief as a “sinner”.

The time stamp indicates that the”sinner” was operational around 4.30am yesterday (Monday) morning.

The bar in Soi 7 Pattaya is well situated about 200 metres from the Pattaya police station.

Merit trees are set up in many bars to collect donations for “tham bun” (merit making) which are then donated to local temples and charities.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

