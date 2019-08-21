TAT proposes 4am closing time at nightspots to promote tourism…ummmmm | The Thaiger

Thailand
TAT proposes 4am closing time at nightspots to promote tourism…ummmmm
The Thai government are coming up with new ideas to actually lure people to visit Thailand.
Go figure!?!
Now the Tourism Authority of Thailand is suggesting to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to extend the closing hours of night entertainment establishments in Thailand’s party zones by another 2 hours, from 2am until 4am.
Of course, in most of the best-known party places around the country, the bars and clubs are open well after the ‘official’ 2am curfew anyway, many until dawn.
TAT Govenror Yutthasak Supasorn met with the Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan to extend the operating hours of night entertainment venues such as bars and nightclubs by adding a few extra hours of party time. He say it would stimulate spending by foreign tourists and would promote tourism industry.
The TAT governor is heading to Pattaya on Saturday to meet with operators of the night entertainment establishments. He says he plans to visit other night hot spots around the country as well.
He added some points of clarification…
• Not every night entertainment establishments would be allowed to operate up to 4 am. Only the night spots which are popular among tourists would be considered.
• He estimates that the extra two-hour would add 25 percent in revenue to operators
• He estimates spending between 5,000-6,000 baht per head
Yutthasak says that most tourists usually start visiting bars at 9 or 10 pm and then stay on until the venues are closed and if the closing hours are extended by two hours, they are likely to drink more and spend more.
(Really?!?)Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Noodle shop ‘taking the piss’ with special ingredient
PHOTOS: sanook.com
Thai Facebook page ‘Return.v12’ has posted a storey about people who believe in the “power of urine” and that it can heal body pain and diseases. The noodle shop owner admitted that he has been using his own urine as a “secret ingredient” and that he has a lot of customers because of it.
He claims that his customers tell him that his noodles makes their muscle pain go away but admits he hasn’t told them about the additional surprise ingredient.
Ever since he added the secret ingredient to the noodles his sales have improved. He also attached a picture of his noodles.
Another member of the Facebook group asked the question…
“Hello, urine can be used in food right? I own a restaurant in the middle of a city, if I add my urine to the dishes would it make my food more delicious and would my customers gain better health? I’ll add more for those who come from this group.”
We don’t know where the noodle shop is.
“My family owns a noodle shop. Many people in the area come to my shop. Many of them are workers coming in for lunch. My customers often told me that they had back pain and muscle pain. I didn’t know how to help them, I wanted to tell them the truth but I didn’t want to seem weird about it.”
“So I took the issue into my own hands and started adding my own urine into the soup pot. Customers started loving my noodles, they tell me how their pain has gone away since they started eating my noodles. Some even asked if I had a secret ingredient haha.”
No photos were available of the cook adding the secret ingredient.
SOURCE: sanook.com | ThaiResidents.com
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Opinion
Saving Thai Airways
PHOTO: The pleasant smile and wai won’t fill aircraft seats anymore
Whilst it’s always a generally pleasant experience flying Thai Airways, the airline, in a business sense, is a basket case racking up nearly a decade of losses, first under the Yingluck Shinawatra Government and then the military government of the NCPO.
Most people in aviation circles agree on the main challenges for the national carrier.
• Entrenched nepotism and cronyism
• Top heavy management
• Contracts for older staff which do not reflect aviation business realities in 2019
• Uncompetitive pricing
So do what QANTAS did in Australia in 2003.
QANTAS was Australia’s legacy airline which had similar long-standing contracts and Union issues that made it difficult for the national carrier to compete in the modern aviation business. It battled for decades with the staff, all on cushy contracts, and the Unions were resistant to change as well.
So they started JetStar, a completely separate company headquartered in Melbourne, but under the wider QANTAS banner. It would take over the ‘leisure’ routes and compete as a low-cost carrier. As QANTAS slowly moved routes over to its cheaper subsidiary the parent airline had a much better argument to pay-out the older, uncompetitive contracts and lay-off the ‘old pot boilers’.
JetStar was not a glamorous airline and lacked the reputation and brand-love of the ‘flying kangaroo’ but, as a business strategy, was a winner for QANTAS and gave them options to modernise the national airline business. The CEO, Alan Joyce, came through Aer Lingus in Ireland then the failing Ansett Airlines in Australia to completely turn Australia’s national carrier upside-down. The strategy worked.
The model has been repeated by other national airlines.
Thai Airways sort of tried the same strategy with Thai Smile in 2012. The offshoot of the parent Thai Airways International, would fly leisure routes for the national carrier but it was still owned entirely by Thai Airways and wasn’t set up as a separate entity so was subject to much of the same ‘handbrakes’ that was holding back Thai Airways from competition in the modern aviation market.
Brand Thai Airways is starting to look a bit tired. The Thai smile, orchids, pleasant staff wai-ing to the camera is all a bit naff when most customers in 2019 are looking for a safe, efficient, on-time airline, at a competitive price. Let’s face it, the seating is much the same, give or take, in just about any plane now. Unless you have the deeper pockets and can afford to sit closer to the front of the plane, you’re in cattle class whether you’re on Thai Airways, Air Asia or RyanAir. A Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 is much the same aeroplane no matter who is flying it.
So what does Thai Airways have to offer customers these days that they won’t get on the many alternatives airlines flying on the same routes? Nice uniforms? A Thai stir-fry included in your airfare? (I’m battling to think of anything else…)
At the same time their website , whilst much improved in the past 12 months, is still a bit ‘clumsy’ compared to other airlines’, the fleet is starting to look a bit ‘tired’, the eight years of loss after loss is starting to noticeably weigh on the airline’s staff, and in many cases the airfares are simply too expensive.
Unless you’re a huge Thai Airways fanboy or fangirl, there are fewer reasons every year to keep flying Thailand’s national airline.
Thailand’s surging tourist industry, which despite a few blips this year will continue to grow, has provided a huge opportunity for Thai Airways to thrive and grow. Instead the airline’s management have squandered an enormous opportunity. Whilst calling for patience as they make (almost zero) changes, many other airlines have jumped into their flying space with newer aircraft, better promotions, cheaper flights and a better business plan.
If Thai Airways was a private company they would have been out of business a decade ago. Instead they keep coming back to the Thai government with their hat out for contributions to bail them out of quarter after quarter of losses.
The airline’s main backer, the Thai government, provides a massive disincentive for the airline to clean up the internal mess and modernise. Where’s the urgency to make the necessary changes when the government will always end up bailing them out? The airline has simply weaponised ‘saving face’ – the national carrier simply CAN’T fail.
But maybe the view of Thai Airways as a potential profitable business is old-fashioned and the costs to the Thai taxpayer should be seen as an ‘investment’ into the country’s growing tourist industry. Middle Eastern airlines are operated in this way where they make massive losses but provide excellent service on modern aircraft dragging tourists through and to their airports and destinations.
Now Thai Airways is asking for the Thai government to bankroll the purchase of new aircraft for its fleet. That the Thai Government seems in no rush to write out any more cheques to Thai Airways is a good indication that some hard decisions now need to be made.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thailand Prime Minister rejects calls to ban plastic bags
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
In what some may see as a baffling contradiction, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha promised to protect marine life, while simultaneously rejecting an increasing number of calls for a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Following the death of Marium, a young dugong who had ingested plastic waste, the PM says he has ordered the agencies concerned to take more measures to protect sea life.
Of particular concern to the PM is the fate of another young dugong.
“Yamil must not die”.
The PM says the use of some plastic will be banned by 2022, including single-use plastic bags, but insists the issue is not solely the government’s responsibility.
“Everyone has a duty to help reduce plastic waste. It is unfair and pointless to blame the government when sea animals die due to marine waste. This issue is everyone’s responsibility,” he maintains.
A conservation plan known as the “Marium Project” has been approved by the cabinet, along with a number of other proposals to protect marine life, specifically dugongs.
Among them is a plan to create more dugong conservation areas such as Koh Libong in Trang province, where Marium was looked after. The chosen sites should have beaches rich in sea-grass, a preferred food source for the dugong.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Thailand and South Korea partner on development of electric buses
Central opens first luxury outlet at Suvarnabhumi on August 31
Phuket Governor and Vice Governor deny million baht bribe accusation
Noodle shop ‘taking the piss’ with special ingredient
Saving Thai Airways
Thailand Prime Minister rejects calls to ban plastic bags
Two British men arrested for dealing drugs in Thailand
Proposal to offer 15 day visa-free travel to Chinese and Indian visitors steam-rolled
New Thai law means traffic police cannot confiscate driving licences
65 year old tourist from Finland found dead in northern Thai resort
Daytime closure looms for Patong beach road
How to raise rats and other livestock: lessons from a north-eastern school
Singapore aims for paper-less border arrival by 2021
Former finance minister says government shouldn’t bail out Thai Airways
TAT proposes 4am closing time at nightspots to promote tourism…ummmmm
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
- Thailand2 days ago
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Expats4 days ago
Mandatory health insurance details for some visas announced this week
- Crime2 days ago
British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him
- Bangkok3 days ago
Australian bailed bikie boss refused entry into Thailand
- Laos3 days ago
11 die in early morning passenger van collision in Sa Kaew