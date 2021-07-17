Connect with us

Crime

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group and his wife are being investigated for questionable stock purchases.

Thailand and Pfizer have had a tricky relationship with frequent announcements and then retractions about whether the vaccine will be approved and imported into the country. The latest was Thonburi Healthcare Group Dr Boon Vanasin announcing they had negotiated 20 million Pfizer vaccines to be brought into Thailand, only to be followed a few hours later by Pfizer-BioNTech responding that they have never had any dealings with THG and no contract had been signed. Now it appears that the seemingly false announcement was made just after the wife of THG head Boon purchased a large amount of stock in the company and is being looked into as possible manipulation or insider trading.

An investigation is being launched by the stock and securities authorities to look into the irregular trading. Between July 2 and July 13, Boon’s wife made 8 transactions and in total bought 950,000 shares of THG stock, paying between 28.50 and 29.50 baht each. Then on July 14, the announcement was made to BBC Thailand that THG is importing 20 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Shares of THG jumped 13% on the news when it became public the next day, which would equate to about 3.5 million baht in profit for Boon’s wife.

The president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand said all trading is monitored for unusual activity with systems in place to flag and report any suspicious transactions or anything that breaks laws. Irregular transactions that are determined to be unlawful are pursued with legal action.

The Security Exchange Commission requires executives who trade shares of their own company’s stock to file a securities and derivatives holding reports. The SEC’s regulator is now working alongside the SET in its investigation of the irregular transactions. The SET collects data about unusual share price movement and then passes it on to the SEC for a thorough review.

THG maintains that the stock purchases are standard real transactions, but if the SET and SEC find evidence of impropriety in Boon’s wife buying up big stock purchases right before influential news went public, it will be prosecuted as insider trading.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
MikeTexas
2021-07-18 06:44
WOW! Even if the contract was legitimate, buying that much stock in your own company right before a big announcement at the VERY least doesn't look good. Now the question becomes how through an investigation will be done. I don't…
image
gummy
2021-07-18 06:48
2 minutes ago, MikeTexas said: WOW! Even if the contract was legitimate, buying that much stock in your own company right before a big announcement at the VERY least doesn't look good. Now the question becomes how through an investigation…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 hours ago

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

US, NZ, Oz, Austrian citizens’ brief shot at Covid-19 vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Home Covid-19 test kits approved, but not for travel
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok18 hours ago

200+ teams go door-to-door to find Covid-19 around Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

The Singapore Covid experiment – is there a path to the new normal?
Bangkok20 hours ago

Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market closed July 16 to 29
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

People fake age to get appointment at elderly vaccination centre
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

Despite warning, WHO OK with Thai plan of mixing vaccines
Protests2 days ago

Pro-democracy leaders indicted over last year’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument
Thailand2 days ago

7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control
Thailand2 days ago

Police arrest 21 in Thong Lor party: drugs, alcohol, and birthday cake found
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending