Connect with us

Crime

Thais cautioned against fake government websites

Published

 on 

One of the fake websites.

Thais are being told to be aware of websites pretending to be government agencies’ pages. A deputy government spokesperson said on Friday that cybercriminals are using these fake sites to get people’s data and even hack their devices.

The spokesperson, Rachada Dhnadirek, gave one example that showed just how advanced some of the fake government sites are. A fake Department of Special Investigation site even included an app for people to download, which starts siphoning users’ data after it’s installed. The app’s creators can take over users’ devices.

Rachada urged victims to file complaints to the Royal Thai Police Cyber Taskforce at thaipoliceonline.com. She said…

“…and they will coordinate with the relevant police agencies to block any financial transactions and prepare further legal action,”

Rachada added that government website URLs only end in “.go.th” and not “.com”.

Thailand has a problem with scams. Another type of scam in the country has involved scammers pretending to be police and calling people to tell them they owe huge amounts of money. Some scammers have even used ‘deepfake’ videos to make their scams look more realistic. The scammers use photos or video footage of the police who they want to pose as, however, it often looks strange and unnatural when they speak and laugh.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2022-08-14 19:05
Pot kettle black ... 🤣
Chatogaster
2022-08-14 19:32
1 hour ago, Thaiger said:   Rachada urged victims to file complaints to the Royal Thai Police Cyber Taskforce at thaipoliceonline.com.  [...] Rachada added that government website URLs only end in “.go.th” and not “.com”.   Thanks, I may have…
palooka
2022-08-14 19:46
Rachada urged victims to file complaints to the Royal Thai Police Cyber Taskforce at thaipoliceonline.com. Rachada added that government website URLs only end in “.go.th” and not “.com”. So is the thaipoliceonline.com she is telling everyone to go to, a…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel25 mins ago

Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Bangkok2 hours ago

Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Transport3 hours ago

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Events4 hours ago

Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Crime4 hours ago

Thais cautioned against fake government websites
Thailand5 hours ago

Another Thai boxer dies from brain injury after fight in Malaysia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Expats in Thailand, Cartoon characters & Letting Loose | Thaiger Bites
Pattaya6 hours ago

VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Pollution7 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Weather7 hours ago

Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya10 hours ago

Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Thailand11 hours ago

Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Central Thailand11 hours ago

Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
World12 hours ago

UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending