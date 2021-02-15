Thai woman arrested for allegedly running labour trafficking operation linked to Samut Sakhon market | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Thai woman arrested for allegedly running labour trafficking operation linked to Samut Sakhon market

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

30 mins ago

 on 

Thai woman arrested for allegedly running labour trafficking operation linked to Samut Sakhon market
PHOTO: Daily News
Police arrested a 45 year old Thai woman for allegedly running the country’s largest illegal labour trafficking operation and bringing undocumented Burmese migrants into Thailand to work at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ratree “Jay Phet” Vechsuwan was arrested on Friday. Police say she trafficked migrant workers for more than 5 years. Even when the border checkpoints closed due to the pandemic, police say the network was still able to bring illegal migrants across the Thai-Myanmar border.

Thousands of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the coronavirus since the December outbreak at the shrimp market. The outbreak shed light on problems with undocumented labour and human trafficking. Since then, police in border towns shifted their focus from cracking down on migrants crossing borders illegally to larger cases involving labour traffickers.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa

Caitlin Ashworth



Crime

Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 hours ago

on

Monday, February 15, 2021

By

Police search for "ninja thief" in Nonthaburi neighbourhood
PHOTO: nokgrajoknews

Police are searching for a suspect who many are calling a “ninja thief” after a series of robberies in a neighbourhood in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, where a robber entered the homes through top floor windows. Residents have put up posters in the neighbourhood with an image of a ninja, warning others about the robberies.

So far, 10 robberies were reported in the area. The incidents appear to be related. Residents say the “ninja thief” enters homes through the top floor windows and steals small, but valuable items like jewelry and watches. In the latest home invasion, the homeowners say there was no valuable jewelry to steal, so the intruder left poop in their toilet.

One homeowner says that after hearing about robberies in the neighbourhood, he checked a box where he keeps his valuables and found that 100,000 baht worth of jewelry and other valuables were missing.

Thai Visa describes the neighbourhood as a “swanky estate” with homes costing around 5 million baht and up. The homes are gated and have security systems.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Bangkok

Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Sunday, February 14, 2021

By

Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
PHOTO: Line Today

Police in Bangkok arrested 13 people at a rooftop bar in the Phra Khanong area. The bar staff allegedly served alcohol to customers, violating the city’s ban on booze sales at restaurants which was put in place to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under the emergency regulations in Bangkok, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol to customers until the coronavirus situation improves.

Phra Khanong police raided the rooftop bar off Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Chak sub district after a tip that bar was allegedly serving alcohol. Police say multiple customers were drinking at the venue and were not abiding by disease control measures like social distancing and wearing masks. The 13 people arrested face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Crime

Head of army band shot dead at military base in north-east Thailand – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

Friday, February 12, 2021

By

Head of army band shot dead at military base in north-east Thailand
PHOTO: Matichon

An army band leader has been shot dead at a military camp in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Phanom, with police launching a murder investigation. 34 year old Rungchalerm Pansawasdi was shot 3 times in the head and neck, at the Phra Yod Muang Kwang army base on Wednesday evening. He had just returned from having dinner with his wife, who had dropped him off and driven away.

Rungchalerm was getting on a motorbike when a man approached and shot him at point-blank range before running off. According to a Bangkok Post report, the victim was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital but died a short while later.

Army commander Samart Jintasamit says the perpetrator is likely to be from the army base, adding that the gunman may have been following Rungchalerm for some time and may also have had someone else acting as a lookout. Samart says the gunman appeared to know that the back of the camp is currently being re-fenced, saying he could have escaped that way.

The police, who were at the camp the following afternoon to collect evidence, are working on the case with the help of the military. It’s understood the victim had recently requested a transfer due to conflict with a colleague. An autopsy is being carried out at Srinagarind Hospital, in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

