Crime
Thai student slashed in high-speed car chase after school row
A schoolgirl was slashed by a knife after the mother of a schoolboy pursued a group of teenage students down a highway following a row at her son’s sports day.
The Facebook page, Let Me Know If You Want to Be Famous Return Part 3, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น พาร์ท 3, posted a video of the high-speed car chase, which was recorded by a group of students from a school in Klong Tom district of Krabi, in the south of Thailand.
The caption said, “Sports competition for students, but parents tried getting involved. One parent attacked a student at Klong Tom district in Krabi.
The video begins with pictures of a student with a wound to the head, sitting in a blood-stained blouse before cutting to the car chase footage.
The video reveals a black pickup cutting across the students’ car. The woman driver of the pickup gets out of her vehicle and knocks on the students’ car, and asks them to get out. The video is then cut after one of the students opened the door.
A 17 year old female student told the media that she and her friends were the victims of an attack. The girl said she saw a 15 year old boy fight with another group of students at school during a sports competition. The teenager said she went to calm the situation given she was a school senior.
The teenage boy reportedly turned on her angrily and told his mother. The mother went to school to confront the girl and a teacher had to step in and calm the mother down. The girl thought that was the end of the incident but on the way home, her driver friend spotted a black pickup tailing them.
The girl recognised the car as the student’s mother so she decided to record the video that was later shared online.
The female student said 4 people got out of the black pickup. One woman, who wasn’t the boy’s mother, had a knife and tried to stab her, but missed and slashed her friend instead.
The gang from the black pickup immediately fled after seeing blood spurt from her friend’s forehead. She also suffered a wound to her right eye.
The girl reported the incident to Klong Tom Police Station who are now investigating.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Young Frenchman dies in motorbike accident in central Thailand
Thailand News Today | Tham Luang cave rescue divers receive honours
Thailand: Don’t answer calls starting with +697, it’s a scam
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Thai health minister defends decision to decriminalise cannabis
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
Petrol prices in Bangkok reduced tomorrow
Thai student slashed in high-speed car chase after school row
Stop scam calls or be charged 1 million baht per day
Thai leg of the high speed rail to Laos and China will be completed by 2028
UPDATE: Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as UK prime minister
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Survey shows over 80% want legal casino complex in Thailand
British man beaten up and robbed in Pattaya, Thailand
‘A poll is just a poll’: Thailand’s PM Prayut unfazed by opposition’s popularity
2 Brits honoured for heroic efforts in Thai cave rescue
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Unlicensed pool villa in Pattaya raided by police
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy3 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Best of2 days ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- Bangkok3 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
- Patong3 days ago
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
- Road deaths3 days ago
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
- Cannabis2 days ago
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand